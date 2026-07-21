Hitachi launches BuilMirai Experience Center in India

- Advertisement -





Hitachi, Ltd., together with Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd., a provider of elevator sales and services in the Republic of India, and GlobalLogic Inc., a U.S.-based Hitachi Group company, announced the launch of the BuilMirai Experience Center at GlobalLogic’s India headquarters in Noida.

The facility serves as an innovation and customer engagement hub for the digital service “BuilMirai,” centered on the next-generation solution portfolio “HMAX for Buildings,” which combines extensive installed base data (digitalized assets), Hitachi’s domain knowledge, and advanced AI technologies. The hub will demonstrate how intelligent building technologies can help organizations improve energy efficiency, sustainability, operational visibility, occupant wellbeing, and infrastructure performance through a unified building management platform.

In addition, the hub will support the continuous evolution of BuilMirai by fostering collaboration among engineering teams, customers, partners, and industry stakeholders. GlobalLogic is responsible for the digital engineering of the service, while Hitachi Lift India provides local operational and service capabilities, including elevator systems. Hitachi will leverage the insights and customer needs derived through these efforts to further strengthen BuilMirai’s capabilities and accelerate its global deployment.

India is witnessing rapid urbanization and economic growth, driving increasing demand for energy efficiency and smart solutions across commercial facilities, office buildings, and infrastructure. The establishment of this hub aims to address these market needs while expanding Hitachi’s global building solutions business, with India as a strategic hub.

The launch also marks a significant milestone under One Hitachi in accelerating the development and deployment of intelligent, connected building technologies that enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, safety, and occupant experiences. Furthermore, it reinforces Hitachi’s commitment to driving digital innovation through the integration of IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, helping maximize the value of built environments while contributing to sustainable society and smart infrastructure development.

Inauguration Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony for the BuilMirai Experience Center was held on June 18, attended by Mr. Noriharu Amiya, CEO of Connective Industries Sector, Hitachi; Mr. Takeshi Yamamoto, Head of Building Systems Solutions & Services Business Management Division, Urban Solutions ＆ Services Business Unit, Hitachi; Mr. Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Head, APAC of GlobalLogic; and Mr. Ankit Mittal, Associate Vice President of GlobalLogic, who leads the initiative as Delivery Head, along with Mr. Masaya Sakakibara, Chairman of Hitachi Lift India, and Mr. Manish Sikka, Managing Director of Hitachi Lift India.

Executive Comments

Mr. Manish Sikka, Managing Director, Hitachi Lift India

Mr. Manish Sikka, Managing Director, Hitachi Lift India

“Hitachi Lift India plays a key role in India’s urban landscape by delivering high-quality vertical transportation solutions and lifecycle services that enhance safety, reliability, and customer experience. With strong local presence and deep domain expertise, supported by Hitachi’s global technology capabilities, we continue to meet the evolving needs of modern buildings and infrastructure.

Through BuilMirai, we aim to help customers unlock greater value from their building assets by enabling better visibility, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making through a unified platform. This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering smarter, safer, and more sustainable building environments in India.”

Mr. Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Head, APAC, GlobalLogic

Mr. Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Head, APAC, GlobalLogic

“India is rapidly emerging as a hub for intelligent infrastructure innovation and we are growing as a nation. The BuilMirai Experience Center demonstrates how GlobalLogic’s digital engineering expertise, combined with Hitachi’s deep operational technology heritage, can help reimagine how buildings are designed, managed, and optimized. We are excited to support the development of solutions that address real-world challenges across commercial, residential, and urban infrastructure environments.”

At Hitachi Lift India, which belongs to the Urban Solutions & Services Business Unit of Hitachi’s Connective Industries (CI) Sector, we provide facility services that maximize lifetime value for customers and transform industries globally, contributing to a prosperous society. Aiming to be a leading company in Physical AI, we achieve this through the combination of strong products and HMAX for Buildings, a next-generation suite of solutions that combine data from an extensive installed base of digitalized assets with domain knowledge and advanced AI.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hitachi

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 77