Hikvision’s Speed Gate and Turnstile offer Bespoke Entrance Control Solutions for Various Applications

Hikvision’s Entrance Control Solutions provide secure and efficient access management for various application scenarios including corporate offices, industrial factories, hotels, hospitals and public transportation facilities. Hikvision’s Entrance Control Solutions include a range of products and technologies designed to provide secure and efficient access management.

Key Features

Face Recognition: Accurately identifies individuals using advanced face recognition technology.

Card and Biometric Authentication: Supports multiple authentication methods, including card, fingerprint, and face recognition.

Real-time Monitoring: Enables real-time monitoring and control of access points.

Intelligent Video Analytics: Utilizes AI-powered video analytics to detect suspicious behavior and enhance security.

Advantages

Enhanced Security: Improves security by accurately identifying individuals and preventing unauthorized access.

Increased Efficiency: Streamlines access control, reducing manual verification processes and wait times.

Convenience: Offers a convenient and contactless way to verify identities.

Application Scenarios

Corporate Office Buildings: Suitable for secure access control in office buildings, restricting unauthorized access to sensitive areas.

Data Centers: Provides secure access control for data centers, protecting sensitive data and equipment.

Schools and Universities: Useful for access control in educational institutions, enhancing campus security.

Industrial Facilities: Enhances security and access control in industrial facilities, protecting assets and personnel.

Hikvision’s Entrance Control Solutions leverage advanced technologies to provide secure, efficient, and convenient access management solutions for various applications.

Wide Range of Entrance Control Solutions

Pedestrian Entrance Control system is a very important part of security infrastructure of any organization. Hikvision Entrance Control Solutions offers wide variety of products. It includes Tripod turnstile, Swing Barrier, flap Barrier, Full Height Turnstile, Bollard, Tyre Killer, and Boom Barrier, etc.

Hikvision offers robust and Seamless Integrated Entrance Control System, which offer various benefits to end-users.

SUS304 stainless steel – All Hikvision entrance Control Products are made with SUS304 Quality Steel which make sure highest quality of Product which ensure longer durability.

Elegant appearance design – We offer various different type of products & design which should suit the interior of Customer Organization.

Integrated Access Control System – At many sites, it is being observed that Entrance Control is from one OEM & Access Control from another OEM. At these types of sites if any issues occurs then many time End User Suffers as no OEM taking responsibility. Hikvision offer complete Integrated Entrance Control Solution, which ensures smooth operations.

Safety is Priority – Hikvision Entrance Control systems has inbuilt Anti-trailing control, Anti-pinch function, Anti-collision function, which ensure High Standard User Safety.

Emergency evacuation – Our all Entrance Control Products can be Integrated with Fire Alarm System, so in case of Fire Barrier will open automatically for emergency evacuation.

Lane width – We offer various Lane width system as per customer requirement from 650 mm to 1100mm

MCBF – We offer Entrance Control Systems from 2millon Cycle to up to 30 milllion, which ensure the Quality of Products.

Hikvision offers various options and designs in Speed Gate and Turnstile Product categories:

Tripod Turnstile

Swing Barrier

Flap Barrier

