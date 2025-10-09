Hikvision’s IP Series VDP System delivers a new level of convenience for villa & apartment scenarios

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hikvision‘s IP Series Video door Phone (VDP) System delivers a new level of convenience for a wide range of scenarios including apartments and suburban homes. The IP Series products boast great image quality, along with mobile controls, friendly touchscreens, visualized interfaces, and more. Hikvision’s IP Series VDP Solutions offer advanced features for secure and convenient communication.

The key features of Hikvision’s IP Series VDP System includes following:

HD Image Quality: High-definition video ensures clear visuals, even in low-light conditions or with strong backlight. Since the IP network transmits a larger amount of data, a higher video quality can be achieved, enabling you to see clearly despite darkness or strong backlight with a wide viewing angle.

Friendly touchscreen: User-friendly interface for easy communication, call reception, and door unlocking. User experience is vastly improved with touchscreen. You can easily talk to visitors, receive calls, check live views, & unlock doors – all with a simple touch.

Mobile Control: The mobile control brings further convenience. With the Hik-Connect Mobile App, you can cruise through daily operations remotely from anywhere, at any time. The Hik-Connect Mobile App allows remote operation, enabling users to receive calls, play video, and unlock doors from anywhere.

Interoperable with video security and alarm systems: The indoor station can also serve as the unified control center for residences and businesses, managing all Hikvision devices with visualized interfaces. With the built-in Android system, the indoor station also features open integration with 3rd party applications. Seamlessly integrates with video security and alarm systems, enhancing overall security.

Intelligent Authentication: Intelligent authentication offers touch-free access experience while eliminating the need to swipe cards upon entry. Offers touch-free access experience, eliminating the need for swiping cards.

Product Categories:

Ultra Series: Provides basic IP VDP functions and linkage for various security systems.

Value Series: Offers advanced audio experiences with cutting-edge AI technology and audio innovations.

Pro Series: Features all-in-one indoor stations with user-friendly interfaces for checking live feeds from door stations and cameras.

Applications Scenario:

Apartments: The apartment solution supports up to 500 indoor stations and multiple door stations can be installed for one building. Integration with an elevator control system makes the entire system even more secure and convenient. Suitable for residential buildings, supporting up to 500 indoor stations.

Villas: The villa solution provides useful functions for every member of the home. Users can call multiple indoor stations at the same time and unlock a door at any of the indoor stations. They can also receive all call information and unlock doors remotely and conveniently via Hik-Connect Mobile App. Practical functions for every member of the home, including remote unlocking via the Hik-Connect mobile app.

Offices: Efficient communication and access control for commercial settings.

Benefits:

Enhanced security through video verification and access control.

Convenience through mobile app control and remote unlocking.

Flexibility with various product categories and configurations.

Integration with existing security systems for comprehensive protection.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 152