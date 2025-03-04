Hikvision Video Door Phones and Smart Security Solutions Make ‘Estate Eco Symphony’ Apartments Safe

- Advertisement -

Hikvision provided an Integrated Township Video Door Phone Solution with Video Security cameras for ‘Estate Eco Symphony’ apartments, a luxurious residential complex in Ranchi. The solution provided a smart living experience, cherished and appreciated by all the residents.

Estate Eco Symphony in Bariatu, Ranchi is a premium housing society. It offers apartments with comfort and style, specifically designed to suit the residential requirements and conveniences. There are 2BHK and 3BHK apartments for families. The property has 3 towers, with 15 floors each and 139 units. Spread over an area of 1.7 acres, this makes Estate Eco Symphony as one of the spacious housing societies in the Ranchi region. With all the basic amenities available, Estate Eco Symphony project was unique challenge from a system integration perspective. The core team of developers thoughtfully added the dimension of premium security to this premium residential property.

Bespoke Security Solution

The innovative Multi-apartment security solution was designed with the help of Hikvision’s solution team as per the wish list of developers and residents. The bespoke security solution turned out to be the perfect fit for residents; it offered total security while assuring 100% peace of mind.

Innovation in Smart Home solutions

A unique feature of the IoT device Video Door Phone (VDP) system is its Panic Trigger at the Master Station, designed for quick emergency response. When pressed, it instantly initiates an audio call to the security team and designated contacts, sending a real-time distress alert along with the caller’s location. This audio connection enables residents to communicate their emergency easily.

The audio panic trigger provides residents with a quick, effective way to request assistance, ensuring immediate alerts to security personnel. This feature enhances overall safety and offers peace of mind by supporting rapid responses during urgent situations. A unique feature of this Video Door Phone system is its 10.1-inch IPS Touch Screen Control Hub with Advanced Intercom and Access Capabilities. With a high-resolution 1280 x 800 display, it acts as a centralized control station, supporting up to 10,000 video door phone devices and 128 network cameras for comprehensive surveillance and communication across large communities. This system’s video door phone flexibility stands out: it offers advanced call functions like call waiting, priority settings, call forwarding (including scheduled forwarding and Single-touch options), and intercom across multiple buildings, ensuring smooth communication throughout the premises. Additionally, it supports both standard POE and 12 VDC power, allowing for versatile installation options.

The device also connects seamlessly to external audio equipment, such as a gooseneck microphone or headphones, enhancing audio clarity for effective communication. With HDMI output, it can display operation pages on larger screens, making it ideal for security teams managing high-traffic areas or extensive facilities. This combination of high-performance intercom features, scalability, and seamless external device support makes it a powerful, all-in-one solution for advanced security and access control.

Centralized Visitor Management: The system provides a unified platform where security personnel can monitor and manage all entry points across the township. This centralized control enables streamlined oversight, faster response times.

Visitor can call entry gate to master station & convey their purpose of visit accordingly which can be verified by security person & thus decision can be made by security person allowing or disallowing.

Real-Time Verification with Visitor Live view: Residents receive instant visitor video call through the app (Hik-Connect), allowing them to visually verify and communicate with visitors before granting access. This feature adds a crucial layer of security and peace of mind for residents.

Remote Access Control via Mobile App: Through our app Hik-Connect, residents can control access to their home or community remotely, even when they’re not on the premises. This flexibility is especially valuable for residents with busy schedules, allowing them to manage entry from anywhere, anytime compatible with IOS & Android.

Seamless Integration with Other Security Systems: The Video Door Phone solution integrates smoothly with other township security systems, like CCTV cameras and alarm systems, providing a holistic approach to safety. This interconnected setup enables enhanced monitoring and a more robust, unified security infrastructure benefiting the end user.

Positive Outcomes

Significant Drop in Unauthorized Access: After implementing integrated Video Door Phone systems with Video Verifications, townships typically report a 99% reduction in unauthorized access attempts. This reduction is due to precise visitor verification, which deters potential intruders and minimizes unauthorized entries.

Improved Verification Speed: Video door phone solutions enable instant visitor verification by allowing residents to live view, conduct video calls, and approve access locally or remotely. This streamlined process reduces entry-point wait times, leading to a smoother visitor experience and greater resident convenience with secured access.

Reduced Security Costs: By consolidating access control, surveillance, and visitor management into a single integrated system, townships see up to 45% savings on security personnel and infrastructure costs. Automated access management and centralized monitoring through mobile apps reduce the need for constant on-site staffing and costly manual processes.

High Resident Satisfaction and Safety Confidence: Surveys from communities with integrated video door phone systems show residents report feeling safer and more satisfied with the security measures. Real-time access to visitor information and control over entry points. Build resident’s trust and improve the overall quality of life.

Enhanced System Scalability: Integrated systems are designed to accommodate growth, allowing townships to expand security capabilities as they grow. The system’s flexibility in adding devices and entry points without major upgrades ensures a future-proof solution that scales with community needs.

Scalable Security Solution

As one enters the complex, the first layer of security greets him at the main gate, with high-definition CCTV and ANPR cameras diligently capturing every human and vehicle’s number plate. The ANPR cameras are integrated with four boom barriers, reinforced by anti-fall radars and trigger radars, providing access only to authorized vehicles and residents

At the Hikvision master station, visitors and delivery personnel must register and can communicate directly with residents via two-way audio and video, displayed live on the VDP Indoor Units. Residents receive instant alerts on their smartphones or VDP Indoor units at home, allowing them to grant access remotely, ensuring that only authorized individuals enter the complex.

The property has 139 flats with each indoor and outdoor video door phone unit, enabling them seamless communication and monitoring. The Visitors snapshots are automatically saved, and residents can view up to 16 live camera feeds from the comfort of their homes.

Inside the complex, mini dome cameras monitor every elevator—eight in total—one in each lift, ensuring that no corner of the building is left unobserved.

The cameras installed in the Clubhouse and playground areas are all integrated with the VDP Indoor Units of each home, where children enjoy carefree moments with safety and security.

Throughout the premises, 65 high-definition fixed bullet cameras and 92 fixed dome cameras work tirelessly, providing comprehensive, 24 by 7 surveillance.

The integrated Video Door Phone solution is highly scalable, designed to accommodate diverse locations and adapt to various building types, making it ideal for expanding communities or multi-structure premises. Its IP-based infrastructure and cloud connectivity allow seamless additions of new entry points, devices, or buildings without major overhauls, enabling efficient growth across different locations.

For townships with varying building layouts, from high-rise apartments to individual villas, the system provides tailored solutions that fit each structure’s unique requirements, ensuring consistent security and convenience. Through centralized control, administrators can oversee security across all areas within the community from a single platform, making it manageable as new sites are integrated.

The solution also supports easy integration with other smart technologies, such as CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and home automation platforms. This flexibility allows the system to evolve alongside emerging security advancements, ensuring it remains future-ready. The scalable design, adaptability to diverse premises, and compatibility with additional technologies make this Video Door Phone solution a robust, flexible, and sustainable option for long-term growth.

Centralized Access Control with DS-KM9503: The DS-KM9503 serves as the system’s control centre, managing communications between the entrance stations and the residents. Positioned in a secure location, the DS-KM9503 is connected to all video door phones across the township. It allows security personnel to manage any alerts from various entry points, ensuring security staff can quickly assist residents in verifying or denying visitor entry.

Individual Resident Units with DS-KIS602: The DS-KIS602 video door phone devices are installed within each residential unit. With high-definition video and clear audio, residents can see and communicate directly with visitors at the gate or entry points. The DS-KIS602 offers user-friendly features, such as a touch-screen interface and app integration, which enables residents to grant access from their mobile devices.

Also security staff at DS-KM9503 can monitored the whole site including all entry points, lobby area, swimming area, garden, community hall, gym, play area, through IP camera added increasing the monitering capability and enhacing the response to any anticipated event.

System Integration: A networked infrastructure connects the DS-KM9503 master station with each DS-KIS602 unit, ensuring a seamless communication flow between security personnel and residents. IP-based architecture ensures scalability and compatibility with security systems.

Training and Support: Initial training sessions educate residents and security staff on using the video door phone system and the mobile app, ensuring smooth adoption. Technical support is set up to provide ongoing assistance and regular system updates.

Testing and Optimization: Before full deployment, each unit undergoes comprehensive testing to ensure all components, from video clarity to access controls, function as intended. This strategy provides a secure, reliable solution that enhances community safety and convenience.

We follow the global best practices of the security industry by integrating hardware, software, and network components as per the solution design with well-trained experts and professional system integrators.

Integrated Video Door Phone System: Leveraging IP-based video door phones, residents can view and communicate with visitors at entry points, enabling a secure, remote interaction. High-definition video feeds provide clear visuals, and two-way audio allows real-time conversations, giving residents control over who enters.

App-Based Monitoring and Alerts: A mobile app will allow residents and security staff to monitor visitor activity remotely. Through the app, they can authorize or deny entry, monitor visitor duration, and receive alerts when visitor press the bell.

This multi-layered approach strengthens security by integrating real-time communication, visitor authentication, creating a controlled, reliable system that complements CCTV for an all-encompassing safety solution.

Mr. Sumeet Agrawal, Director, Estate Eco Symphony

Commenting on the Smart Security solutions, Mr. Sumeet Agrawal, Director, Estate Eco Symphony said, “Estate Eco Symphony is the first ever green building project in the Jharkhand state. It is premium and exclusive. Residents are very concerned about their kids, when they go to school or play in the building campus. To address this issue we decided to offer unparalleled security and video security system. Hikvision India team offered entire range of security products and solutions. It was one stop solution. We liked the Hikvision security solution and decided to go ahead with it.”

Mr. Suvo Sarkar, Regional Manager- Real Estate (East), Business Development, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited

Elaborating on the smart security solutions provided to the ‘Estate Eco Symphony’ residential project, Mr. Suvo Sarkar, Regional Manager- Real Estate (East), Business Development, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited said, “At the Hikvision master station, visitors and delivery personnel must register and can communicate directly with residents via two-way audio and video, displayed live on the VDP Indoor Units. Residents receive instant alerts on their smartphones or VDP Indoor units at home, allowing them to grant access remotely, ensuring that only authorized individuals enter the complex.The property has 139 flats with each indoor and outdoor video door phone unit, enabling them seamless communication and monitoring. The Visitors snapshots are automatically saved, and residents can view up to 16 live camera feeds from the comfort of their homes.”

Mr. Lakshmikant Pandey, Manager- Business Development, Ranchi Branch, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited

Talking about the successful implementation of ‘Estate Eco Symphony’ residential project, Mr. Lakshmikant Pandey, Manager- Business Development, Ranchi Branch, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited said, “We are happy to hear the happy and enthusiastic responses on the amazing utility of our unique IoT solutions. Our project-Integrated Township Video Door Phone Solution at Estate Eco Symphony – has added immense value to the residents of Estate Eco symphony. We have done lots of training sessions and created awareness through various programs. This project has shown that security is invaluable but that value has to be communicated to the customer by creating a unique customer experience.”

Thus, Hikvision Video Door Phones and Smart Security Solutions made ‘Estate Eco Symphony’ Apartments Safe and secured for the residents. It was a win-win situation for the residents and the real estate developer. It was a remarkable milestone in the Hikvision India’s application cases.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

