Hikvision unveils latest Active LED Display Product Portfolio

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Hikvision India has unveiled the latest Active LED display product portfolio in the India market. Hikvision is leveraging its R&D in image processing, AI, and large-scale deployment to move into the Pro AV market. Hikvision’s Active LED display product portfolio features a comprehensive range of indoor, outdoor, creative, and modular visual solutions designed for seamless performance across commercial environments. As a global leader in fine-pitch LED technology, Hikvision Commercial Displays integrates advanced AIoT manufacturing with proprietary control systems to deliver energy-efficient, high-refresh-rate viewing experiences.

LED Display Modules

Regular LED Modules : Engineered for high performance and easy maintenance, these modules support pixel pitches ranging from fine P1.2 to P3.0 for indoor environments, and P2.5 to P8 for outdoor environments.

: Engineered for high performance and easy maintenance, these modules support pixel pitches ranging from fine P1.2 to P3.0 for indoor environments, and P2.5 to P8 for outdoor environments. Soft LED Modules : Specially designed flexible units that simplify the setup of complex architectural structures like cylindrical and column screens.

: Specially designed flexible units that simplify the setup of complex architectural structures like cylindrical and column screens. Cut-edge LED Modules: Built for creative shape splicing and custom screen designs without compromising panel flatness or image continuity.

Planning to offer Complete LED Display Portfolio

Hikvision solution covers diverse applications across indoor and outdoor environments, ensuring flexibility for multiple use cases such as control rooms, retail displays, corporate applications, advertising, and public infrastructure.

Indoor Active LED Display Cabinets

Multiple technology options: COB (Chip-on-Board) – High protection, superior durability, low glare HOB (Glue-on-Board) – Enhanced reliability with improved visual comfort SMD (Surface Mounted Device) – Industry-proven and cost-effective

Ultra-slim and lightweight cabinet design for easy installation

for easy installation 16:9 aspect ratio suitable for FHD/UHD displays

suitable for FHD/UHD displays Seamless splicing with high structural strength and precision alignment

Single-cabinet calibration ensures perfect color uniformity across large displays

Outdoor Active LED Display Cabinets

High-brightness displays (up to 6500 nits ) for clear visibility in sunlight

) for clear visibility in sunlight Rugged design with IP67 front and IP66 rear protection for harsh environments

for harsh environments Aluminum cabinets with effective heat dissipation and both front & rear maintenance access

Advanced Controller Architecture

The offering includes a full range of LED controllers, enabling powerful and flexible display management:

C, P, and V Series Controllers supporting varying load capacities (1.3 MP to 13 MP and more)

supporting varying load capacities (1.3 MP to 13 MP and more) Built-in video wall management for multi-source display on a single screen

for multi-source display on a single screen Support for irregular screen shapes and flexible layouts , removing traditional rectangular constraints

, removing traditional rectangular constraints Wireless projection from laptops and mobile devices (multiple simultaneous sources)

from laptops and mobile devices (multiple simultaneous sources) Integrated content distribution system, eliminating need for external signage players

Unified Software Platform

At the core of the ecosystem is the self-developed own platform, delivering centralized control and intelligent management:

Device configuration and monitoring

Content creation and program scheduling

Signal source management

Remote content distribution across locations and more

Additional capabilities include:

Web-based management for ease of operation

for ease of operation Cloud configuration and batch deployment for faster commissioning

for faster commissioning Open protocols for third-party integration and customization

Single OEM Ecosystem Advantage

Differentiates this offering is the fully integrated ecosystem,

Self-developed controllers, receiving cards, and software ensure seamless compatibility End-to-end optimization across hardware, control, and software layers

ensure seamless compatibility End-to-end optimization across Reduced integration complexity and faster deployment

Enhanced system reliability, scalability, and lifecycle support

Application Scenarios

The key application scenarios of Active LED Display systems, include, Smart City Control Rooms, Traffic Police Control Rooms, Retail, QSR, Education, Temples, Religious places, Corporate Applications, Transport Vertical Applications, Plane, Train and Bus terminal time table displays.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

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