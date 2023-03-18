Hikvision Solution Ensures Secure Vehicle Management for Factories and Manufacturing Facilities

- Advertisement - -

The factories and manufacturing facilities are the hub of core economic and industrial activity helping to create a positive impact on the local economy, employment and manufacturing ecosystem. The security and efficiency are the key concerns for the stakeholders. Thereareefficient way to manage Factories by implementing security solutions.

Solution Overview

The factory is a synthesis of personnel, assets, equipment, and machinery. Therefore, complicated challenges arise frequently in a factory, such as personnel mobility and fire hazards. Hikvision’s Solution by Scenario for Factories provides more cost-effective ways to guarantee efficient and safe production, and property protection. Secured by our professionally selected products and subsystems, the whole solution can bring more momentum and productivity to factory operation.

Vehicle Management

The biggest challenge faced in factories and manufacturing facilities is the entry logs of authorized Vehicle entrance and exit. The Vehicle Management data continues to be the perpetual challenge for the Factory Management and Security Personnel.

Challenges

Manual identity check for drivers and vehicles can be inconvenient and time-consuming, as well as difficult to trace back when looking for specific vehicle records. In manual identity check there is always a chance for human error.

Solution

To replace manual identity check with Hikvision Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras can enhance the security by automation of the Vehicle authorization process. Thus, adding efficiency and security for VehicleManagement via hands-free, drive-through ANPR authentication and easy-to-retrieve records.

Advantages

Secure and efficient vehicle egress

Hands-free, non-stop, authenticated drive through

Support for block-list alarm / VIP notification

Operational efficiency boost

Easy-to-retrieve records via “fuzzy” license plate match

Automated alarm push for block-list vehicle and full parking area

Simple, adaptable deployment

Card and video intercom in one unit

Adaptable in scenarios with or without attendant booth

Features

Authenticated vehicle access using ANPR or ID card

Support for granting access remotely via video intercom

Vehicle records and parking statistics reports

LED display of available spaces and other parking info

More Related : Hikvision Solution

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.