Hikvision Smart Entrance & Exit Management Solutions add value to Traffic Safety and Transport Security

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Smart Entrance and Exit Management Solutions are in high demand these days, as they enhance traffic safety and transport security. Hikvision’s Smart Entrance and Exit Management Solutions are helpful to optimise access control and traffic management. These solutions feature advanced devices such as boom barrier gates, which provide a hands-free and automated approach to access control. Boom Barrier Gates offer a wide range of boom pole options for flexible access control. Smart Entrance & Exit Management System streamlines access infrastructure for businesses and organisations.

Often, the discussion focuses on pedestrian entry and exit. However, when we consider the entry and exit of vehicles under various scenarios (Such as Commercial Retail facilities, Malls, Residential Premises, industrial parks, corporate business parks, or other facilities), the issue of vehicular safety and security becomes a prime concern. A petty theft of vehicle parts or damage to an expensive car can pose a challenge to facility managers and security officers. Hikvision offers a comprehensive vehicle entry and exit solution to provide a detailed record of a vehicle’s movement.

Boom Barriers are essential tools for managing vehicle access in various environments, offering both security, safety and convenience. End-users can customise the boom barriers according to their design and solution requirements. The System Integrator and OEM can tailor their solutions to meet the specific needs of different applications. Boom Barriers are a versatile solution for traffic control and access management in the transportation segment. The evolution of Boom Barrier as a security device is growing with new technologies and AI-enabled automation

Boom Barrier Applications

A boom barrier is a gate-like structure with a horizontal arm that controls vehicle access to special areas, which gets raised or lowered to allow or restrict vehicle access. They are commonly used in parking lots, toll plazas, residential complexes and various other facilities.

Types of Boom Barriers:

Telescopic straight Boom Arm: It is ideal for stranded entry/ exit lanes without height restrictions.

ds-tmg300 series boom barrier

Folding Boom Arm: It is designed for areas with limited vertical clearance, such as underground parking.

Fencing Boom Arm: It is designed for areas where wild animals also need to be restricted to enter the premises.

Accessories integrated with boom Barriers:

Object Detection Radar: As an essential part of a vehicle detection system, object detection is commonly required to detect vehicles, non-motorised Vehicles and Pedestrians. It is required to protect them from being hit by the barrier gate. Radar has a strong environmental adaptability without influence of the electromagnetic interference, illumination, dust rain, snow, etc., towards the detection performance.

Three wire Manual Switch: This switch enables the barrier to manually start, pause, and stop the barrier movement.

Applications and benefits

Boom Barriers are widely used for their effectiveness in traffic management and security. Hikvision Smart Entrance and Exit Management Solutions provide the following benefits:

Regulating Access: Ensures that only authorised vehicles can enter the specific areas.

Enhancing Security: Improves security through accurate identification and authentication.

It provides a physical barrier that deters unauthorised access.

Improving Traffic Flow: Automating entry and exit processes helps reduce traffic congestion and waiting time.

Increased Efficiency: Streamlines access control, reducing manual verification processes and wait times

Convenience: Offers a contactless way to verify identities and control access

The application scenarios of Hikvision Smart Entrance and Exit Management Solutions are applicable to myriad sectors and various vertical segments.

Industrial Parks: Suitable for secure access control in industrial settings.

Residential Communities: Enhances security and access control for residential areas.

Shopping Malls: Streamlines parking and access management for shoppers and staff.

Gas Stations and Car Washes: Improves traffic efficiency and security for customers.

Educational Institutes: Prevent cases of unauthorised parking.

Healthcare Facilities: Helps to identify healthcare facility staff vehicles and prevents cases of illegal parking.

Toll Plazas: To control access and collect tolls. Toll Plazas on highways can record the entry and exit times of vehicles for the audit of toll collection or various other purposes.

Vehicle Information Recording: Records vehicle information for efficient parking management.

Parking with Authentication: Enhances security and efficiency through authenticated parking access.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 171