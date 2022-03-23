Hikvision reveals TandemVu PTZ cameras with PTZ and bullet-camera capabilities in a single unit

- Advertisement -

With this new camera type, operators can zoom in on details without losing the overview picture, providing the ‘best of both worlds’ for maximum security

Hikvision has launched its new TandemVu PTZ camera range, which integrates PTZ and bullet camera capabilities into a single unit. This means that TandemVu PTZ cameras can monitor large areas and zoom in on specific security incidents while maintaining focus on both ‘viewpoints’ simultaneously. These cameras eliminate the need to deploy separate PTZ and bullet cameras in pairs.

The TandemVu technology features Hikvision’s next-generation camera design, integrating multiple lenses in one unit to provide big picture and small details in tandem. The new TandemVu PTZ cameras offer a range of benefits vs. deploying stand-alone PTZ cameras, or pairs of PTZ and bullet cameras mounted together.

TandemVu PTZ cameras allow security teams to continue monitoring large areas with no interruptions, while simultaneously zooming in to monitor specific security incidents that occur.

The cameras provide high-definition imaging with 2 x 4MP lenses and a super-wide view of 180°, with no image distortion (i.e., no curving of the image at the edges). Engineered with intelligent AI, the cameras are able to differentiate between real security threats and innocent moving objects such as falling leaves, heavy rain, or animals moving.

Customers can also rely on TandemVu PTZ cameras for more advanced security, thanks to its leading AI chipset that facilitates massive computing power. TandemVu PTZ cameras incorporate a Live-Guard solution using sound and light alarms that warn would-be trespassers before they enter a site or building. This can help to prevent security incidents, helping organizations to protect their people and assets.



TandemVu PTZ cameras significantly reduce installation, configuration, and maintenance costs vs. separate PTZ and bullet cameras. Procurement costs compared to deploying PTZ and bullet cameras side-by-side is also reduced dramatically.

Top of the range SF8C series provide two bullet lenses for maximum coverage with 180° panoramic view and imaging quality powered by Hikvision ColorVu technology. They further incorporate top-notch AI algorithms for advanced intelligence. The cameras offer 42x optical zoom capabilities to focus on security incidents close-up. SF8C cameras are suitable for highways, airports, railway stations, city squares, scenic places, and important infrastructure facilities such as power plants.

