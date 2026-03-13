Hikvision Introduces Next Generation Single-View X-ray Intelligent Security Inspection System

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hikvision has recently introduced ISD-SC100100S-H4CVL X-ray security inspection system in India. It is a new generation Hikvision X-ray security inspection system with latest technologies with special AI features. Modern security requires quick and accurate detection of real threats in even the toughest environments. In large areas with massive amounts of foot traffic, such as public transport and logistics areas, baggage and parcel inspections are a daily requirement. And those inspections must provide reliable results in the moment as part of a complete security package. It’s a critical job.

Hikvision’s AI-based X-ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection Systems are versatile, designed to suit a variety of screening scenarios. The Systems utilize robust & fast algorithms from assisting operators to identifying potential threats and prohibited items during scanning. With sharp X-ray imaging integrated into a video monitoring system, Hikvision’s X-Ray screening products deliver advanced performance for today and long into the future.

AI-based threat identification provides higher throughput: Hikvision’s system accurately detects a wide range of prohibited items up to 35 major types. It greatly reduces pressures on personnel and saves time with higher screening efficiency.

X-Rays integrate with video monitoring for easy event tracing: Dual imaging combines X-Ray and CCTV footage with generated reports.

Networking and electronic reports enhance response: The system enables remote management via HikCentral Professional, with in-depth analysis of events and data uploading.

Go the next step with new Raytina image enhancement technology: Raytina technology captures clearer details with important information

Maximum Performance

Detects 35 major types of prohibited items

23.8-inch display delivers outstanding image quality with full 1920×1080 HD resolution

Double lead-curtain design effectively keeps surrounding staff and other personnel safe from radiation

Ease-of-use

Code / fingerprint / facial access (optional) to quickly log in and start up

Flat, 1 m roller tables at entrance and exit

Quick operation with an embedded operator training system

Next Generation X-ray security inspection system

Hikvision’s ISD-SC100100S-H4CVL X-ray security inspection system is a new generation Hikvision X-ray security inspection system that integrates multi-functions such as intelligent detection, baggage connection, Raytina 2.0 display, etc. This model is applicable to be deployed in scenarios such as customs, Transportation terminals, office buildings, large events, courts, prisons, embassies, factories, schools, hospitals, public places, etc. The size of the tunnel is suitable for large suitcase, large parcels, extra-large backpacks, handbags, etc.

The key features of ISD-SC100100S-H4CVL X-ray security inspection system includes following:

Raytina 2.0 HD Image Algorithm: Integrated with a new generation of self-developed image enhancement algorithm, significantly improving the X-ray image clarity of the baggage.

Material Classification: Advanced material discrimination technology is used to recognize the equivalent atomic number of the test object and assign different colors (3 or 6 colors).

Intelligent Recognition: Integrated with self-developed IPR deep learning recognition and X-ray imaging algorithm, better improving the recognition.

Status Monitoring: Support monitor the operator status such as smoking, calling, hiding, and on guard etc.

AI Platform: Allow users themselves to import the new intelligent models for better on-site recognition.

120Hz High Refresh Rate Display: Smooth the picture and eliminate visual fatigue caused by flickering.

Variable Speed: One-click switch the speed according to usage scenario. n Networking: Connect the HCP over network to manage the data for security inspection business.

Event Traceback: Review the video that links with X-ray image to playback the situation at that time.

Quick Login: Supports face, fingerprint and password, user can login in the device by any of three methods.

Audible and Visual Indicator: Clearly warn the operators when the prohibited articles are detected.

Data Storage: Supports storing and reviewing video, images, and alarm information locally of security inspection system.

Package-Package Correlation: Link the X-ray image of the baggage with the picture of the tunnel camera.

Video-Package Correlation: Link the X-ray image of the baggage with the video of the cameras.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 126