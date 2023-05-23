Hikvision Introduces eDVR 1TB for Enhanced Storage Capacity with eSSD Technology

- Advertisement - -

Hikvision has introduced eDVR 1TB, for enhanced video surveillance storage capacity in the India market. Its eSSD Technology helps in 45% energy savings. Since the launch of eDVRs, the market response has exceeded the expectation. There were specific demands for enhancing the storage capacity of eDVR, it has come from the end-users and system integrators.The latest eDVR 1TB is Hikvision India’s latest offering with many value added features like Enhanced Capacity, Enduring Storage and Efficient Video Analytics.

Around the world, energy costs have been rising, and the need to lower carbon emissions is more pressing than ever. With Hikvision’s range of eDVRs, homeowners and businesses can achieve annual, per-device energy savings of 40-45kWh compared to traditional DVRs: which is the equivalent to more than 3,000 iPhone charges.

Traditional digital video recorders (DVRs) consume a significant amount of power due to their reliance on hard disk drives (HDDs). These drives are comprised of numerous moving parts, such as spindles, actuator arms, and the drive heads, which contribute to high energy consumption for data storage.

Enhanced Storage Capacity: Hikvision eDVR 1TB offers enhanced storage capacity for the diverse surveillance storage requirements. It is available insix models namely -DS-E16HGHI-B, iDS-E08HQHI-B, iDS-E04HUHI-B, DS-E08HGHI-D, iDS-E04HQHI-D, iDS-E04HGHI-E.

Furthermore, thanks to its exceptional storage efficiency, a 1TB eDVR can provide up to 8 weeks of storage, easily meeting customers’ storage requirements. A 1TB 4 channel model (iDS-E04HQHI-D) can store up to 4 weeks of continuously recorded footage by all channels in 1080P, while a DS-E04HGHI-E model supports up to 8 weeks of continuous recording in 1080p lite (960×1080 resolution).

Enduring storage: Hikvision patented technology offers convenience of adaptability on the storage front. It applies H.265-based scene-adaptive bitrate coding on eDVRs to ensure sufficient storage and quality video compression. Thus H.265-based scene-adaptive bitrate control Storage allocation is enabled to ensure 2/4/8 weeks’ recording.

Event judgment and storage prediction: The algorithms can detect how complicated and active the actual scene is, and then assign certain bitrate to the scene according to the level of activeness, so as to guarantee storage allocation.

Storage allocation: The storage is pre-allocated into about 2/4/8 weeks with minor differences in each day according to actual scene and events.

Efficient Video Analytics: Intelligent human/vehicle classification is in-built in the eDVRs, enabling smart Motion Detection and quick target search and playback.

Deep Learning Based Motion Detection: Deep learning-based motion detection 2.0 it can classify human and vehicle, and extremely reduce false alarms deep-learning algorithms are trained to classify objects in videos into three categories – Persons, Vehicles, and Other. The algorithms can automatically detect persons and vehicles.

Video Compression: In comparison to H.265, H.265 Pro option offers better coding efficiency, which improves Video Compression capacity by 20%.

Application Scenarios: Hikvision eDVR 1TB is applicable for Residential Complexes, Villas, Retail Shops, Restaurants and Hotels, etc.

Reducing power consumption for DVRs with Hikvision: To address this challenge, and to help organizations and individuals reduce their energy costs and emissions, Hikvision has created a range of new eDVRs. They use embedded solid state drive (eSSD) technology rather than traditional HDDs, which eliminates the need for moving parts in the storage drive and delivering major improvements in energy efficiency.

The eSSDs incorporate a highly integrated ‘NAND’ and a solid-state controller, which offer improved memory capacity, heat dissipation, and overall electrical performance compared with traditional HDDs.

10 Times more Energy Efficient eDVR: In an in-house lab test, Hikvision has found that the energy consumption of the eSSD storage chip for the DS-E04HQHI-B model is 0.4-0.5 Watts. This is an impressive 10 times more energy efficient than the 4.0-5.0 Watts demanded by the more traditional technology.

When considering the green performance of the devices as a whole, eDVRs with eSSD storage are around 45% more energy efficient than traditional DVR+HDD. The new eDVRs register a power consumption of 5.42-5.82 Watts, rather than the 9.48-11.00 Watts that traditional DVR+ HDD use to perform a similar function (albeit with lower performance).

These tests show that replacing traditional DVRwith Hikvision eDVRs could save typical homeowners and small businesses up to 45 Kilowatt-Hours (kWh) of electricity per year, per device: the equivalent of around 3,000 iPhone charges.

In a time of energy cost and supply uncertainties around the world, Hikvision eDVRs can help in terms of reducing costs and carbon emissions.

Hikvision eDVR energy savings in numbers:

Accounts for only 10 percent of power consumption of a traditional HDD

Typical energy consumption per eDVR of 5.42-5.82 Watts (for model DS-E04HQHI-B), compared with 9.48-11.00 Watts for traditional DVRs

Per-device energy savings of 40-45 kWh per year (equal to 3,000 iPhone charges)

Sustainability beyond energy efficiency: As well as offering major energy savings, Hikvision’s new eDVRs are more sustainable for a number of other important reasons. Firstly, by eliminating moving parts from the storage drive, eSSD technology reduces internal wear and tear in the eDVR, and extends the product’s useful lifecycle. This optimizes customers’ investments in Hikvision technology and reduces carbon emissions related to replacing end-of-life equipment.

Secondly, the highly compact nature of the eSSD chips means that the new Hikvision eDVRs are smaller than traditional DVR devices. This reduces shipping costs and packaging requirements, and all the related environmental impacts.

Finally – and importantly – Hikvision uses green packaging for the new eDVRs instead of conventional plastic packaging and EPE foam. This ensures that waste is minimized across the entire delivery chain.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.