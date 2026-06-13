Hikvision India Unveils WonderOS 4.0, Interactive Display Panels, Active LED, Digital Signage, and Audio Products at PALM AV-ICN Expo 2026

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Hikvision India has unveiled WonderOS 4.0 Operating System along with the latest Interactive Display Panels (IDP), Active LED, Digital Signage Solutions and Public Audio Solutions at Palm Expo 2026. Hikvision India participated in the latest edition of the PALM AV-ICN Expo, India’s premier AV trade show, held from 28 to 30 May 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited

Commenting on the participation of Hikvision India at the Palm Expo, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited said, “The Pro AV market’s growth in India is phenomenal. There is a big surge in demand for IDPs, LED displays, Digital signage solutions and Public Audio systems, which has prompted us to showcase them at PALM AV-ICN Expo. It is India’s premier trade show for professional audio, lighting, music production, and AV integration innovations. We are happy to be associated with the event for better outcomes.”

The key attraction at the Hikvision India booth was the WonderOS 4.0 – an Android-based operating system. It is developed by Hikvision specifically designed to power their WonderHub Interactive commercial display products. These commercial-grade displays combine 4K UHD clarity with infrared or capacitive touch features. These display systems support multiscreen sharing, smooth white-boarding, and annotations, serving both as education aids and corporate tools. Their application scenario includes digital education and collaborative corporate meetings, they integrate core AI capabilities, refined system performance, and fluid multi-screen interaction models. Hikvision also showcased WonderHub, an all-in-one large display panel, which integrates features of a computer, whiteboard, and projector all in one device, making it a versatile tool for education and business.

WonderOS 4.0 AI Features

WonderOS 4.0 brings AI to application mode through WonderOmi voice assistant, AI Identify, and AI Notes. WonderOmi enables hands-free control for opening the Whiteboard, launching browsers, or accessing materials, while teachers stay focused on students. It also supports voice activation and answering questions, with text-to-speech responses that give teachers a moment to recharge during lessons. The AI Identify feature enables a powerful search option – by merely circling any image on the screen you get an encyclopaedic information on the same. AI Notes features a unique bilingual speech to text advantage so that the teacher can take notes easily. This revolutionary introduction takes the classroom teaching and learning environment to the next level.

Hikvision India presented LED cabinet and controller system along with Indoor, Outdoor and Cut Edge LED solutions at Palm expo. Hikvision India showcased a comprehensive ecosystem of professional LED displays designed for commercial, public, and surveillance environments. Widely recognized for their seamless modular splicing, advanced encapsulation tech (like COB and IMD), and robust remote management software, their product lines span everything from giant command center video walls to individual desktop surveillance monitors.

Responding to diverse application needs, customers can choose from Hikvision Active LED modules, including indoor, outdoor, soft, and cut-edge options. With in-house manufacturing and full-cycle quality control. Hikvision Commercial Displays provides a comprehensive ecosystem of hardware, software, and media players designed for impactful visual communication across retail, corporate, and public settings. Their digital signage solutions enable dynamic, scheduled advertising with efficient centralized management. Hikvision India booth also presented Public Audio Solutions. Hikvision Public Audio Solutions portfolio represents an integrated ecosystem designed to transition modern business environments into fully digital, immersive smart spaces. This included Analog Speakers, IP Speakers and Pendant mount speakers.

Hikvision India had participated in the AV-ICN Conference and Seminar 2026 with two dedicated sessions on Interactive Display Panel and Active LED Displays. The first session was conducted by Sanjay Punjabi, Product head, IDP, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited. The second session was on Active LED displays, it was presented by Ankur Panchal, Product Head, LED Display products, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited.

PALM AV-ICN Expo helped Hikvision India to showcases it’s latest offerings in the Interactive display Panel (IDP), LED Displays, signage Solutions and PRO AV solution to the end-users and professional community. The expo provided a relevant platform to showcase cutting-edge solutions driving the rapidly growing Audio Visual technology market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

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