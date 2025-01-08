Hikvision India Unveils Future-Ready AIoT Security Solutions at IFSEC

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India is a leading video security solution provider, expanding its expertise into smart home products, industrial automation, and robotics to drive its growth and innovation.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ashish Ramakant Gujarathi, Asst. Vice President – Products, Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd, highlights the company’s innovative AIoT solutions and future expansion plans.

Could you elaborate on your innovative AIoT products, particularly the Millimeter Wave Full Body Scanner?

We are introducing a range of AIoT products, and one of the key highlights is the Millimeter Wave Full Body Scanner. This product is a game-changer in the realm of physical security. Traditionally, security systems used door frame metal detectors or handheld metal detectors, but with this new technology, we can now detect not only metals but also organic and inorganic materials present on a person. This scanner uses advanced AI and machine learning to intelligently inspect individuals. It scans both the front and back of a person and can identify a range of objects, including small items like belts, mobile phones, and even other non-metallic accessories. The scanner creates a comprehensive, intelligent database that detects all objects a person may be carrying, enhancing security measures to a whole new level.

How has the response been to your innovative AIoT products at IFSEC?

IFSEC has always been a great platform for us to showcase new products and engage with partners, and this year has been no different. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. We’ve had a lot of business engagement, especially with new partners, and it’s exciting to see the enthusiasm surrounding our innovative solutions. The interest in our new AIoT products has been particularly strong.

How is Hikvision’s Make in India program progressing?

Our ‘Make in India’ initiative has been very successful for us. It’s not just about manufacturing products locally, but also about developing cutting-edge technologies and software here in India. This has allowed us to not only to contribute to the local economy but also to stay ahead of the curve in terms of innovation. We are committed to producing high-quality products that meet the specific needs of the Indian market, and this initiative has played a pivotal role in our success.

What are Hikvision’s future plans?

In the coming year, we plan to become a one-stop solution for security solutions. It’s no longer just for CCTVs; we are expanding our offerings to include products like physical security, door frame metal detectors, X-ray baggage scanners, access control systems, and intrusion detection. By integrating all of these products, we will provide a comprehensive security package that meets the needs of both commercial and residential sectors. Our goal is to offer all-inclusive solutions for any security requirement.

