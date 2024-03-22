Hikvision India Stands committed to ‘Make in India’ 2.0, AI -Powered Smart Video Security Solutions Continue to Add Value

- Advertisement -

Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd is the leading provider of video security solutions. In addition to the security industry, the company extends its reach to Smart Home Products and Solutions, Industrial Automation, and Robotics to achieve its expansion plan. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision, shares about their company’s innovations, marketing strategy and future plans.

What are the latest tech trends in the Security & Surveillance sector in India?

The latest technology trends that are shaping the future of the security industry are AI-Enabled Applications, AIoT Technology and Multi-dimensional perception capabilities. The Cloud Computing and Cloud-based security services are experiencing good growth in the Indian security market.

The Indian security market ecosystem is rapidly adopting the AI, IoT, and cloud-based technologies and diverse solutions. The adoption rate for AIoT solutions is growing faster with the awareness about its advantages increasing. Hikvision India is at the forefront of AIoT technology innovations, and it is offering these cutting-edge technologies in all of its latest products and solutions. The AIoT products and solutions are enjoying the fastest adoption rate compared to the other technologies.

Please brief us about the Hikvision’s latest launches in the Security & Surveillance space and their technical merits.

We are expanding our footprints in the Indian security market by offering vertical solutions and wide range of quality products in Video Security, Access Control, Perimeter Security, Intrusion Alarm, Inspection and Storage segments. Our latest video product offerings are having AI and IoT technology-enabled applications. Our Machine Vision Products and Mobile Robots are creating new success stories in the Manufacturing, Logistics and E-Commerce sectors. Our relentless pursuit of R&D is helping us with the goals of localization and end-users’ requirements. We are stitching innovative video security solutions with AIoT applications. The latest innovations are Hikvision Embedded Open Platform (HEOP 2.0), Smart Switches, SSD NVRs and SSD DVRs. The product innovations shine through our latest Video security cameras, Access Control Products, VDP, Inspection and Entrance Control Solutions. Hikvision India has introduced Hikvision Embedded Open Platform (HEOP) version 2.0, which provides partners and developers with easier access to Hikvision AIoT hardware products and technologies to facilitate co-creation of value for customers. Hikvision Smart Managed Switches are now cloud-managed and integrate perfectly with the Hik-Partner Pro (HPP) app, providing an easy way to securely manage your network anytime, anywhere.

What role AI is going to play in the Security & Surveillance space?

The AI Powered Advanced Video Security Cameras are offering Smart Security Solutions, Alerts and Business Intelligence (BI) with value added AI analytics. AI Analytics is a subset of Artificial Intelligence technology that applies machine learning to get insights, define patterns and discover the links within the datasets. The multiple use cases of AI Analytics include myriad application scenarios that are gaining popularity and market acceptance. These include Facial Recognition, Vehicle Identification, Intruder Detection, Hard Hat Detection, Fall Detection and People Counting, etc. It is interesting to note that how the AI analytics work through the various application scenarios.

What challenges do you face in the market and how do you overcome them?

The Indian security systems market is the fastest growing market in the world, but the biggest challenge faced by the security systems market in India is its unorganized structure, which is impeding the growth and expansion. The lack of security industry standards and compliance is another issue, which is a major factor for stunted growth. The shortage skilled and trained workforce continues to be another challenge for the security industry.

How your Make in India plans are going on and what are your future plans in this regard?

Hikvision India is committed to the ‘Make-in-India’ vision with a long term perspective. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Vasai is a living testimony of a phenomenal progress that is happening in the Indian video security products and solutions segment. These solutions are customized for Indian environment and conditions and specific local requirements. We are setting a gold standard for security product manufacturing in India, while continuously upgrading technology, expanding capabilities and creating new benchmarks.

All the pioneering initiatives taken by the government and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) related to security industry, namely ‘Make-in –India’, Smart City Mission, Safe Cities, Digital India and Skill India, have helped the industry immensely. The major investment in setting up the manufacturing facilities in India under the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative by the key security industry stakeholders has helped to grow the Indian security industry. Hikvision India has developed a Pan-India channel network, branches and 37 RMA service support centers. It has created a robust foundation for the future growth. The development of Hikvision India manufacturing facility was a huge backward integration initiative with a great vision and foresight.

What are your USPs and merits over your competitors?

Hikvision India provides the best quality products embedded with latest technologies and innovative solutions. Technology leadership and quality product manufacturing prowess are the hallmarks of Hikvision India. We strictly adhere to the government’s manufacturing guidelines, standards, and policy framework. At Hikvision India, we ensure that quality comes first in everything we do. At the same time, we continually employ innovative technologies to improve quality as well as our testing procedures, offering industry-leading products to the market. We keep our focus on customer-centricity, product quality and innovation to stay ahead of competition.

What are Hikvision India plans for the future?

We are working on the elaborate future plan to expand the partner network across India in Tier-II and Tier-III towns to live up to the growing demand in the market. The expansion plans are underway for the ‘Make-in-India’ manufacturing facility. There is more investment and team expansion happening in the R&D Center. We are also expanding our RMA centers to strengthen the service support. There is a renewed focus on skilling and training program to impart the latest product and technology updates to ecosystem partners and security professionals across India. Hikvision India is regularly conducting skilling and training programs across India, these initiatives are driving the electronic security product manufacturing to a new phase of growth. We are consistently contributing to the cause of job creation and employment generation through the manufacturing and allied activities across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

