Hikvision India Showcases Latest AIoT Video Security Solutions at Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South

Hikvision India has participated in the India’s Largest & most influential Security & Fire Expo Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South India (5 – 6 June, 2024) Hall No.1, Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai. The elaborate display of innovative AIoT technology enabled products and solutions at the expo attracted a large number of security professionals. The SAFE South India has brought together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, industry experts and visitors from the public sector onto a single platform. Hikvision India has premiered its advanced security products and solutions at the SAFE South India. The latest trending technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and IoT Security Tech were on the display at the event.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited

While commenting about being at the Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South India, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited said, “We are elated to be part of the Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South India. It is good event platform to connect with the esteemed end-users and valuable partners. We have introduced 4G Solar Camera, eNVR, Smart Hybrid camera and PT Solutions. We cordially welcome the security industry specific visitors to get an overview of Hikvision’s latest product offerings.”

He further added, “Hikvision India is showcasing latest technological innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Technologies. We unveiled the latest products and solutions in the Video Security, Access Control, Intrusion Alarm, Inspection and Perimeter Security segments. We have also introduced Mobile Robot Products, Machine Vision Products and Logistic Vision Solutions.”

The key highlights of the technologies and solutions were on display at Hikvision India booth, it included AI Cameras, Smart Hybrid Camera, ColorVu, Thermal and AcuSense Cameras, Audio Sensor, eDVR and eNVR. The myriad product categories on display were Access Control, Command and Control, Hikcentral, Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Video Door Phone (VDP) and Security Inspection Products. The other products, included AX-PRO, AX-Hybrid PRO Series Alarm System, Energy Solutions, Thermal Solutions, Commercial Display, Professional Transmission Solution, and Smart Storage Solutions.

The Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) – South India event organized a unique two-day Technical seminar. On the first day there was a partner session by Sidharth SB, National Manager, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited, based on the theme ‘Make-in-India’ 2.0 -The Next Level. It was followed by a panel discussion on the theme ‘Managing security across locations globally – Risks & Challenges’, Sidharth SB shared highly valuable insights in the panel discussion.

Hikvision India booth displayed advanced security solutions across product categories and conducted various fringe programs, including quiz contests to engage the visitors. The Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) – South India event concluded successfully with good footfall from the relevant visitors, end-users and security professional community.

