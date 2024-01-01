Hikvision India showcases latest AIoT Products and Solutions at IFSEC, Unveils IDP-D5C, LCB and Video Intercom Products

- Advertisement - -

Hikvision India has unveiled host of new AIoT products and solutions along with IDP-D5C, Lecture Capture Broadcasting (LCB) Series and Video Intercom Products at the 16th edition of IFSEC India Security Expo organized by Informa Markets at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Shri D.R. Karthikeyan, Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) (Chief Guest) and R. Sathiyasundaram, IPS, Additional CP Traffic, Delhi Police (Guest of Honour) were distinguished guests at the inaugural session of IFSEC India Security Expo. After the lamp lighting ceremony and Ganesh Vandana, D.R. Karthikeyan addressed the gathering in his keynote address, he emphasized on the need of quality security products and advanced security solutions as India is on the path of becoming a developed nation.

One of the largest and elegantly designed Hikvision India booth had attracted security industry professionals, end-users and discerning visitors at IFSEC India Security Expo. The overwhelming response to its advanced security products and solutions. The discerning security professionals and visitors have expressed their keen interest in trending transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and IoT at the Hikvision India booth.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

While speaking on the enriching IFSEC India experience, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are happy to see the leading partners, end-users and system integrators along with younger visitors and new prospects at our booth in the IFSEC India Security Expo 2023. It is the ‘Kumbh Mela’ of the security industry in India as well as South Asia Pacific Region. The key objective to be part of this flagship event is to connect with the security industry peers, end-users and partners. This time IFSEC India is very special due to new products and fringe programs.

He further added, “We have introduced Interactive Display Panel (IDP- D5C), Lecture Capture Broadcasting (LCB) Series and New Video Intercom (VDP) Products along with host other new products. Hikvision India showcased latest technological innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Technologies. We unveiled the latest products and solutions in the Video Security, Access Control, Intrusion Alarm, Inspection and Perimeter Security segments. We also displayed Mobile Robot Products, Machine Vision Products and Logistic Vision Solutions.”

The newly launched video Intercom (VDP) products (DS-KP8000-HE1- Access Control Key Pad and DS-KD9403-E6 – advanced door station) were displayed at the Hikvision India booth. The DS-KP8000-HE1 is a state-of-the-art security access control keypad, offering advanced features for heightened security requirements. Its user-friendly interface ensures easy operation, catering to both commercial and residential settings. Built with cutting-edge technology, this keypad guarantees robust protection for your premises. The durable construction ensures longevity and reliability in performance. With precise access management capabilities, it is an ideal choice for those seeking efficient security solutions.

The DS-KD9403-E6 stands as an advanced door station with impressive features, elevating security and communication. This device boasts a sleek design coupled with cutting-edge technology, making it an ideal choice for modern residential and commercial spaces. Equipped with a high-resolution camera, it provides clear visuals for enhanced surveillance. The two-way audio communication feature facilitates seamless interaction at the door, adding an extra layer of convenience. Designed for durability, the DS-KD9403-E6 can withstand various weather conditions, ensuring reliable performance over time. Its compatibility with existing security systems makes integration smooth and efficient. With a user-friendly interface, this door station prioritizes accessibility and ease of use. The device excels in both day and night vision, ensuring 24/7 security coverage. Overall, the DS-KD9403-E6 is a comprehensive solution for secure and efficient entry management.

The key highlights of the technologies and solutions were on the display at Hikvision India booth, included AI Camera Products, Smart Hybrid Camera, Solar Powered Security Cameras, TandemVu, PanoVu, ColorVu, Thermal and AcuSense Cameras, Audio Sensor, eDVR and eNVR. The product categories on display were Access Control and Time Attendance Solution, Speedgate and Turnstile Solution, Command Control, Hikcentral, Mobile Enforcement, Intelligent Traffic System and Video Intercom (VDP). The other displayed product categories, included, 3D LED, Hikvision SMB Networking & CCTV Solution, Security Inspection Products, Alarm System, Energy Solutions, Thermal solutions, Commercial Display, HikRobot, Professional Transmission Solution, and Smart Storage Solutions. The ornately designed booth had showcased vertical solutions for BFSI E Surveillance Solution, Retail, Education, Logistics Solution, Industrial Building Solution, Petroleum, Oil & Gas (PPOG), Healthcare and Hospitality verticals.

Hikvision India had participated in the IFSEC India conference program with an insightful presentation on security trends and thoughtful panel discussions. On day one of IFSEC India Conference, A.L. Narasimhan, Vice President, Strategic Business Alliances, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. participated in a panel discussion on the theme ‘Reimagining corporate security; evolving role of CSOs – Security Manager to Risk Manager to Business Manager’. On day two of the IFSEC India conference, Gagan Lamba, Vice President, Enterprise Verticals, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. gave an elaborate presentation on the theme ‘Key AIoT Security Trends for Indian Application Scenarios’.

Hikvision India booth had received overwhelming response and applause from the key partners, trade visitors and key stakeholders at the IFSEC India. The IFSEC Security Expo concluded with the highest number of footfall from the visitors, security professionals and security industry representatives.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.