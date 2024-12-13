Hikvision India Showcases Industry-Leading AIoT Technology Solutions and Innovative Security Products at IFSEC India

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India showcased its industry-leading AIoT technology solutions and innovative security product offerings at South Asia’s largest security expo IFSEC India, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The IFSEC India event was inaugurated by security industry leaders and esteemed dignitaries from the government, industry and associations.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited.

While elaborating on Hikvision India’s participation, at the IFSEC India Security Expo, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited said, “Hikvision India is at the forefront of the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) technology innovations, Robotics and Machine Vision Solutions. AIoT Technology is shaping the future of security industry. Hikvision India is proud to premiere the latest AIoT security products and innovative tech solutions with ‘Make-in-India’ roadmap. We are committed to grow the Indian security industry by developing best-in-class solutions. We are introducing many innovative security products and vertical solutions. One of the very special product offering is the ‘Millimeter Wave Full Body Scanner’. This product can detect the threats of concealed objects in seconds. We are also introducing another HIKIMAGING product, the Operation Room Management System (ORMS), for the healthcare sector.”

He further added, “Hikvision Millimeter Wave Full Body Scanner is a new dimension in security technology space. It is a device used at security checkpoints and is a system that can detect metal, plastic, ceramic, and similar objects on people. Millimeter wave technology is based on the reflection of electromagnetic waves on the human body and clothes. The device sends high-frequency waves and receives the reflections that hit the body and return, and analyzes these signals to create images. These images are interpreted by special software and abnormal objects or objects that may be a threat are determined.”

Hikvision India showcased its industry-leading AIoT security technology products and solutions with a power-packed display at the IFSEC India 2024. The latest trending technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Machine Vision and AIoT Security Technology products and solutions. Hikvision India also showcased latest technological innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision and Robotics Technologies in the Video Security, Access Control, Intrusion Alarm, Inspection and Perimeter Security segments. Mobile Robot Products, Machine Vision Products and Logistic Vision Solutions were also on display at the security expo.

Key highlights of the technologies and solutions on display at Hikvision India booth included:

AI Cameras, Smart Hybrid Light Camera, Multi Lens Synergy Cameras, Turbo HD 8.0 ColorVu, 4G Solar Camera, Thermal and AcuSense Cameras, Audio Sensing Products, eDVRs and eNVRs.

5 new products in the Non CCTV category that are introduced at IFSEC-24. These include, X-Ray Baggage tunnel size 100cm x 100cm, ISD-SC6040S-H4CVL: X-Ray Baggage tunnel size 60cm x 40cm, ISD-SMW1701S-C: Millimeter Wave FULL BODY SCANNER, DS-K1T8005 Battery Series and DS-K1T808 Battery Series (Access and Attendance Products).

Interactive Display Panel & LED solutions including Triad LED, 3D LED, 75’ IDP and other variants.

Hikvision Dash Cam and Advanced Driving Assistant System (ADAS) for automotive safety and security front.

Newly-launched EZVIZ Smart Home Cameras such as HB8 4G, H9C 5 +5, H8C 4G, H7C dual 4+4, EB3, CB3, and Smart Lock (CS-LT70-R200).

This year, Hikvision India showcased innovative several vertical solutions—for Banking, Retail, Education, Building Solution, Apartment Solution, PPOG solution, Manufacturing Safety Solution, Manufacturing Operational Efficiency, Motorcycle Enforcement, Parcel tracking Solution & Logistics and Healthcare verticals—for its end-users and ecosystem partners.

Day 1 & 2 Highlights:

Hikvision India also participated in the IFSEC India conference program with an insightful presentation on security trends and thoughtful panel discussions. On the first day of IFSEC India Conference, Ashish Gujarathi, Assistant Vice President, Non-CCTV Products, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited, participated in a panel discussion on the theme ‘How Connected Security Works in the Complex and Growing Tech Landscape’.

On day two, Gagan Lamba, Vice President, Enterprise Verticals, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited gave an elaborate presentation on the theme ‘Shaping the future through AIoT Powered Security Solutions’.

Hikvision India booth received an overwhelming response and applause from the key partners, trade visitors and key stakeholders at the IFSEC India. The IFSEC Security Expo concluded with the highest number of footfall from the visitors, security professionals and security industry representatives.

