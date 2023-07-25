Hikvision India Premieres Latest Products and Presents Bespoke Vertical Solutions at SAFE South

- Advertisement - -

Hikvision India participated in the Security and Fire Expo (SAFE)South India (5 -6 July, 2023) in Chennai to premiere the latest products and bespoke vertical solutions. SAFE South India was inaugurated by the lamp lighting ceremony at Chennai Trade Centre in Chennai. SAFE South India brought together internationally renowned exhibitors, consultants, industry experts, and key government officials on a single platform from the Indian and the international industries. The keynote address was given by John Paul Manickam, Chair, OSAC Chennai Chapter.

The special address was given by the Honourable Dignitaries including, Thiru. Robin Castro, District Fire Officer, Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Service,Thiru. Samay Singh, IPS, DCP-Traffic, Govt. of Tamil Nadu and Thiru. B. K. Ravi, IPS, DGP/Director, Civil Defence& Commandant General of Home Guards, Govt. of Tamil Nadu.

On the show floor of SAFE South India, Hikvision India has introduced its new range of Smoke and Gas Detectors and 12 Zone Wired Intrusion Alarm System. The trending transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and IoT Security Tech were on display along with the products for the visitors.

Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

While speaking about the SAFE South India experience, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are honoured to be an integral part of the SAFE South India 2023. We are here to share the latest products and trending technologies with end-users and security professionals. SAFE South India is very special due to our new range of Smoke and Gas Detectors and 12 Zone Wired Intrusion Alarm System launch. We are looking forward to meeting security industry-specific visitors, esteemed partners, government representatives, and experts. We cordially invite you to visit the Hikvision India booth, it will be an enriching experience to all the discerning security professionals.”

He further added, “Hikvision India is showcasing latest technological innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Technologies. We unveiled the latest products and solutions in the Video Security, Access Control, Intrusion Alarm, Inspection, and Perimeter Security segments. We have also displayed Mobile Robot Products, Machine Vision Products, and Logistic Vision Solutions.”

The newly launched Hikvision Smoke and Gas Detector range has three variants including, Standalone Smoke Detector, Multicriteria Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Detector.The key highlights of the technologies and solutions on display at the Hikvision India booth included AI, ColorVu, Thermal, and AcuSense Technologies.The product categories on display were Command Control Center, Transmission, SSD Card, eDVR, EZVIZ, Access Control, Video Door Phone (VDP), Security Inspection Products, Alarm System, HikRobot, and Thermal Cameras. The booth also had vertical solutions on display for various scenarios.

Hikvision India booth showcased its advanced security solutions across product categories and conducted various fringe programs to engage visitors.

SAFE South India organized a two-day conference program based on the theme ‘Demystifying Security Threats in the New Normal’. The speaker session on the theme ‘Technology-Enabled Disruptions and Emerging Paradigms in Security Architecture’ was presented by Gagan Lamba, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

SAFE South India featured exhibitors from the security and fire safety domains. They showcased solutions and the latest technological advancements. The Security and Fire Expo South India event organized a unique two-day Technical seminar. The SAFE South India Expo concluded on a high note with relevant visitors from the vertical- specific end-users and security professional community.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.