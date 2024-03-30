Hikvision India Organizes Technical Training in Nashik, Gets an overwhelming response

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India organised a day long ‘Technical Training’ session on March 9th, 2024 at Enrise by Sayaji Nashik. The event got an overwhelming response from the security business community in Nashik and nearby towns Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nagar. The event started with the guest registration for dealers, distributors and system integrators. The inauguration ceremony was conducted in the presence of the Hikvision Management Team and esteemed partners by lighting of the lamp cremony. Hikvision India management team welcomed all the delegates, who came to the event from nearby towns of Nashik. Ms. Supriya Mhatle, General Manager Maharashtra, Prama Hikvision India, gave an elaborate corporate presentation on Hikvision India.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

While complimenting for organising a grand ‘Technical Training’ event, Shri Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India said, “Today, Indian security Industry needs technical training for all the key stakeholders, including dealers, distributors and system integrators. The technology landscape is changing faster than before, and one needs to upskill and update. The overwhelming response from delegates were the living testimony. All one needs is focus, technical know-how and upskilling to be successful. The technology is evolving faster with new trends and one must match the steps with the latest trends.”

The event started with the technical session based on the theme ‘Hikvision’s New CCTV product introduction’. The trainer introduced the latest CCTV offerings from Hikvision along with the technologies and specifications.

The next technical sessions on ‘Hikvision Access & Entrance Control Products’, ‘Hikvision Video Intercom Products’, ‘Hikvision Intrusion Alarm Products & Solutions’ and ‘Hikvision Interactive Display Panels’ were conducted. The trainer explained all the key features and core technical functions of these diverse product categories.

There was a special session on Hikvision Inspection Products (X-Ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS), DFMD (Door frame Metal Detector), HHMD (Hand Held Metal detector), and UVSS (Under vehicle Surveillance System). The entire portfolio of Hikvision Physical Security Inspection Products was introduced by the trainer. He explained the value addition of AI technology in X-Ray Baggage Inspection System along with other inspection products.

Hikvision Transmission & Display Products were explained by the trainer. He also shared the latest tech update on Transmission products. During the next session Hik Fire Product Technical Training was conducted by the trainer. The final training session was on ‘Hikvision Vertical Solutions overview’, the trainer explained the finer points of the Hikvision Vertical solutions. The ‘Technical Training’ event organized by Hikvision India got an overwhelming response from the dealer, distributor and system integrator community. The participants came from Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nagar cities. The delegates present at the event were highly impressed with Hikvision’s wide range of products in video Security, Access control, Intrusion Alarms and other segments. They participated in the interesting fringe programs, Q&A sessions and lucky draws. The special gifts and prizes were distributed at the event to the winners of Q&A sessions and the Lucky draws. Hikvision India Nashik Team thanked all the delegates and guests for making the event a resounding success. Hikvision India team along created another benchmark in conducting a successful partner engagement program.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429