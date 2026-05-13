Hikvision India Launches Intelligent Electric Lock

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Hikvision India has recently introduced its Intelligent Electric Lock Series, a next-generation smart home solution designed for residential, commercial, and SME applications. The launch strengthens Hikvision’s Smart Home portfolio under the Non-CCTV product category.

The Hikvision DS-K4E100 is a Pro Series Intelligent Electric Motor Lock designed for high-security applications like residential buildings and commercial offices. Its primary “intelligent” feature is its universal design, which allows it to be installed on left-opening, right-opening, interior, and exterior doors without needing to distinguish between door directions. The Hikvision Intelligent Lock Solution combines Security, Convenience, and Remote Management for Homes & Businesses.

Mr. Bupendra Kumar, Assistant Vice President, Video Door Phone (VDP), Prama Hikvision India Private Limited

“Today, security is all about intelligence and technology savvy solution, not just locks. With our new Intelligent Electric Lock Series, we’re giving Indian homes and businesses a smarter, safer way to control access. It integrates seamlessly with Hikvision cameras, alarms, and video door phones to create a unified security ecosystem,” said Mr. Bupendra Kumar, Assistant Vice President, Video Door Phone (VDP), Prama Hikvision India Private Limited.

He further added, “Backed by our pan-India service network and service centers, customers get the assurance of quick support along with world-class technology.”

Key Specifications & Features:

Multiple Unlock Modes: Fingerprint, PIN, RFID Card, Mobile App, Mechanical Key, and Remote OTP – for flexible, keyless entry

AI Fingerprint Recognition: 0.3s unlock with <0.001% false acceptance rate. Learns and improves with use

Remote Management: Lock/unlock, view access logs, share temp PINs via Hik-Connect App from anywhere

Video Door Phone Integration: Select models with built-in camera + doorbell. See and speak to visitors before unlocking

Enhanced Security: C-grade lock cylinder, auto-lock, tamper alarm, break-in alerts, and anti-peep PIN technology

Long Battery Life: 8-month backup with low-battery alert. Emergency USB-C power option

Weather Resistant: IP65 rating for outdoor gates and main doors

The other USPs include following features:

Universal Installation : Compatible with various door types, including wooden, metal, and PVC doors.

: Compatible with various door types, including wooden, metal, and PVC doors. Auto-Locking : Automatically locks the door after 9 seconds if no one enters, enhancing security.

: Automatically locks the door after 9 seconds if no one enters, enhancing security. High Strength : Supports a static linear thrust of up to 800 kg (1764 lbs).

: Supports a static linear thrust of up to 800 kg (1764 lbs). Power Consumption : Operates on DC 12V ± 10% with a low standby current of less than 25 mA and a working current of approximately 350 mA.

: Operates on DC 12V ± 10% with a low standby current of less than 25 mA and a working current of approximately 350 mA. Durability : Features a high-quality stainless steel construction with a 20 mm lock tongue and a life expectancy of over 500,000 operations.

: Features a high-quality stainless steel construction with a 20 mm lock tongue and a life expectancy of over 500,000 operations. System Integration: Designed to work cooperatively with Hikvision video intercom systems and access control terminals for real-time lock status detection.

This Hikvision DS-K4E100 -Pro Series Intelligent Electric Motor Lock, is now available in India through Hikvision’s countrywide partner network.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

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