Hikvision India Launches Intelligent Electric Lock

Hikvision India has recently introduced its Intelligent Electric Lock Series, a next-generation smart home solution designed for residential, commercial, and SME applications. The launch strengthens Hikvision’s Smart Home portfolio under the Non-CCTV product category.
The Hikvision DS-K4E100 is a Pro Series Intelligent Electric Motor Lock designed for high-security applications like residential buildings and commercial offices. Its primary “intelligent” feature is its universal design, which allows it to be installed on left-opening, right-opening, interior, and exterior doors without needing to distinguish between door directions. The Hikvision Intelligent Lock Solution combines Security, Convenience, and Remote Management for Homes & Businesses.
“Today, security is all about intelligence and technology savvy solution, not just locks. With our new Intelligent Electric Lock Series, we’re giving Indian homes and businesses a smarter, safer way to control access. It integrates seamlessly with Hikvision cameras, alarms, and video door phones to create a unified security ecosystem,” said Mr. Bupendra Kumar, Assistant Vice President, Video Door Phone (VDP), Prama Hikvision India Private Limited.
He further added, “Backed by our pan-India service network and service centers, customers get the assurance of quick support along with world-class technology.”
Key Specifications & Features:
Multiple Unlock Modes: Fingerprint, PIN, RFID Card, Mobile App, Mechanical Key, and Remote OTP – for flexible, keyless entry
AI Fingerprint Recognition: 0.3s unlock with <0.001% false acceptance rate. Learns and improves with use
Remote Management: Lock/unlock, view access logs, share temp PINs via Hik-Connect App from anywhere
Video Door Phone Integration: Select models with built-in camera + doorbell. See and speak to visitors before unlocking
Enhanced Security: C-grade lock cylinder, auto-lock, tamper alarm, break-in alerts, and anti-peep PIN technology
Long Battery Life: 8-month backup with low-battery alert. Emergency USB-C power option
Weather Resistant: IP65 rating for outdoor gates and main doors
The other USPs include following features:
- Universal Installation: Compatible with various door types, including wooden, metal, and PVC doors.
- Auto-Locking: Automatically locks the door after 9 seconds if no one enters, enhancing security.
- High Strength: Supports a static linear thrust of up to 800 kg (1764 lbs).
- Power Consumption: Operates on DC 12V ± 10% with a low standby current of less than 25 mA and a working current of approximately 350 mA.
- Durability: Features a high-quality stainless steel construction with a 20 mm lock tongue and a life expectancy of over 500,000 operations.
- System Integration: Designed to work cooperatively with Hikvision video intercom systems and access control terminals for real-time lock status detection.
This Hikvision DS-K4E100 -Pro Series Intelligent Electric Motor Lock, is now available in India through Hikvision’s countrywide partner network.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision
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