Hikvision India is making strides with latest technologies in Video Security and Non-CCTV Products

Hikvision India is a leading provider of video security solutions. In addition to the security industry, the company extends its reach to Smart Home Products and Solutions, Industrial Automation, and Robotics to achieve its expansion plan. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt Ltd, shares about their company’s vision, mission, innovations, marketing strategies and future plans.

What are the key technology trends shaping the Security & Surveillance sector in India?

The security and surveillance sector in India is being transformed by several key technology trends, including AI, ML, IoT and Cloud Computing.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): AI-powered surveillance systems are revolutionizing threat detection, enabling real-time monitoring, and improving accuracy. Facial recognition technology is being used in public areas, bolstering security and law enforcement.

Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Computing: IoT devices, such as smart cameras and sensors, are facilitating real-time data collection and analysis, enhancing security measures. Cloud-based surveillance systems offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Biometric Technology: Biometric systems, including fingerprint, palm print, facial, and iris recognition, are providing rapid verification and enhanced security.

Advanced Video Analytics: Video analytics tools are enabling real-time monitoring, object detection, and predictive analytics, reducing false alarms and improving incident response.

Hybrid Security Architectures: Hybrid architectures combining edge, cloud, and on-premise technologies are offering flexibility, resilience, and scalability.

Cybersecurity Integration: Cybersecurity measures are being integrated into surveillance systems to protect sensitive data and prevent cyber threats.

Mobile Surveillance Units (MSUs): MSUs are providing flexible and cost-effective security solutions, particularly in areas lacking infrastructure.

Sustainable Security Solutions: Eco-friendly practices, such as solar-powered cameras and energy-efficient devices, are becoming increasingly popular.

Please provide an overview of Hikvision’s latest solutions?

Hikvision India has introduced various products and solutions in the CCTV and Non-CCTV product categories. Hikvision’s latest offering Hik-Connect 6, an advanced cloud-based management platform, addresses the challenges with unified security and scalable solutions that serve both property managers and residents effectively.

• Streamlined multi-site operations: Instead of maintaining separate servers and IT infrastructure for each property, cloud-based systems centralize management through a single platform. Property managers can monitor multiple residential complexes, create site hierarchies, and handle visitor access from anywhere with internet connectivity. The cost savings are immediate and substantial. Elimination of on-site servers, reduced IT maintenance, and simplified deployment processes translate to better profit margins and more resources for tenant services.

• Remote management empowers virtual concierge services: Cloud-based platforms enable property managers to function as virtual concierge services. They can receive and handle calls from any location through a mobile app. Advanced features, such as temporary PIN codes and QR code access, allow proactive visitor management. Rather than reactive problem-solving, managers can create seamless experiences for expected visitors while maintaining security protocols. Such systems enable property managers to create temporary credentials in advance for scheduled visitors and vehicles—visitors can enter using PIN codes or by scanning QR codes, while visitor vehicles can be automatically recognized at entry points, providing both convenience and security.

• Customized camera resource management: Different residents receive tailored monitoring permissions based on their location and needs. For instance, residents in Unit 1, Floor 1 can access different video footage for preview and playback compared to residents in Unit 2, Floor 2. This granular approach ensures that each unit’s residents have appropriate monitoring privileges aligned with their specific security requirements and building layout.

• System reliability and stability assurance: The most robust configurations utilize wired connections between indoor stations and door stations via Ethernet cables, with a PoE power supply for both indoor stations and doorbells. The entire intercom system operates on UPS backup power, ensuring uninterrupted service even during power outages. Door stations with 4G routers maintain cloud connectivity and direct-to-app communication, minimizing maintenance requirements and system downtime.

• Flexible resident solutions: Modern systems accommodate different resident preferences and budgets. Tech-savvy residents can manage everything through smartphone apps—receiving calls, viewing common area cameras, and controlling access—without wall modifications. Traditional families, meanwhile, can continue using familiar indoor stations while benefiting from cloud connectivity.

Cloud-based systems provide comprehensive logging and forensic capabilities that traditional systems simply cannot match. Every call, access event, and system interaction creates a digital record accessible for security investigations or operational analysis. This transparency benefits everyone: property managers gain valuable insights into usage patterns and security trends, while residents enjoy the peace of mind from knowing their building’s security systems are both modern and accountable.

Please elaborate on the Hikvision’s latest traffic management solutions?

Hikvision offers adaptable and customizable traffic solutions for diverse road scenarios. The aim is to optimize traffic order, alleviate congestion, prevent accidents, and boost safety.

Traffic Monitoring System: Enables multiple violation identifications and analyses. Effectively regulates driving behavior, cuts accident rates, and enhances road safety.

Incident Detection System: Accurately detects traffic incidents on highways and in tunnels, and quickly relays information to the command center; and facilitates prompt event handling, ensuring road safety and smooth traffic.

Traffic Flow and Signal control system: Analyzes real-time traffic data. Uses intelligent algorithms to adjust traffic plans, relieve urban congestion, boost road capacity, save energy and cut emissions, promoting sustainable urban development.

Hikvision’s traffic management solutions are specially designed to optimize traffic flow, enhance safety, and provide real-time insights.

How are your ‘Make in India’ initiatives progressing?

Hikvision’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative is progressing well, with the company committed to manufacturing and innovating security solutions within the country. As part of this initiative, Hikvision India has been focusing on:

Local Manufacturing: Setting up manufacturing facilities in India to produce security products, reducing dependence on imports and boosting local economy.

Innovation and R&D: Investing in research and development to create tailored solutions for Indian markets, leveraging technologies like AI and IoT.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Working with local partners to enhance security infrastructure and promote technology adoption across various sectors.

Hikvision India’s efforts align with the government’s push for self-reliance and digital transformation, contributing to the country’s growth in the security & surveillance sector.

What strategies do you use to educate and motivate your channel partners?

Hikvision India is planning to educate and empower its channel partners through various initiatives, including:

Training and Certification Programs: Hikvision India provides regular training sessions and certification programs to enhance partners’ technical skills and product knowledge.

Product Updates and Workshops: Hikvision India conducts workshops and product updates to keep partners informed about the latest technologies and solutions.

Partner Enablement Programs: Hikvision India offers partner-enablement programs, including sales and marketing support, to help partners grow their businesses.

Hikvision PPS Pro App: Hikvision India organizes a Technical Seminar every week, where in our technical expert explains the upcoming new products in detail.

Collaboration and Co-Creation: Hikvision India collaborates with partners to co-create solutions and drive innovation in the security industry.

These initiatives demonstrate Hikvision India’s commitment to empowering its channel partners and driving growth in the physical security Industry.

What are Hikvision’s strategic plans for 2026 and beyond?

Hikvision India’s plans are being implemented as per the future roadmap. The company has been focusing on growth, innovation, and collaboration in the physical security industry as a pioneer and the industry leader. We are emphasizing on technology adoption, skill development, research and development (R&D) and empowering partners. These initiatives are driving business growth through various customer-centric initiatives.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

