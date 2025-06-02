Hikvision India Introduces X-ray Baggage Inspection System with AI- enabled Intelligent Recognition Capabilities

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has recently introduced X-ray Baggage Inspection System with AI- enabled Intelligent Recognition Capabilities for advanced inspection and smart detection. In an era where security is paramount, Hikvision India has introduced ISD-SC6040S-H4CVL, a cutting-edge X-ray Baggage Inspection System designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern security environments. This advanced X-ray Baggage Inspection System has some of the latest features, these include:

Advanced Material Classification

ISD-SC6040S-H4CVL employs sophisticated material discrimination technology, capable of recognizing different materials and assigning distinct colors (3 or 6 colors).

This feature enhances the accuracy and efficiency of security inspections by allowing operators to quickly identify and differentiate between various materials.

Intelligent Recognition

Equipped with an advanced detection algorithm, this system can automatically detect and alarm on more than 35 major types of target objects. This intelligent recognition capability ensures that potential threats are identified swiftly and accurately, enhancing overall security.

Raytina 2.0 HD Image Processing

The integration of the Raytina 2.0 image processing system provides ultra-high-resolution X-ray images. This clarity is crucial for operators to make informed decisions during inspections, ensuring that no detail is overlooked.

120 Hz Display

The display offers smooth and user-friendly operations, making the inspection process more efficient and less strenuous for operators. This high refresh rate ensures that images are displayed seamlessly, reducing eye strain and improving overall user experience.

Variable Conveyor Speed

The system features a one-click speed adjustment for the conveyor, allowing it to adapt to different application scenarios. This flexibility ensures that the system can handle a variety of inspection needs, from high-traffic areas to more controlled environments.

Remote Management

With network integration, the ISD-SC6040S-H4CVL supports real-time status monitoring, X-ray image viewing, video playback, and alarm information management through Hik-Central Professional Software. This remote management capability allows for better oversight and control, making it easier to manage security operations from a distance.

The ISD-SC6040S-H4CVL X-ray security inspection system is a testament to Hikvision’s commitment to innovation and excellence in security technology. Its advanced features and robust performance make it an ideal choice for major clients in the security segment, offering a reliable and efficient solution to meet the ever-evolving security challenges of today.

Application Scenario

This state-of-the-art system integrates advanced technologies to provide unparalleled security solutions for a variety of settings, including hotels, malls, commercial complexes, IT & business parks, manufacturing industries, universities, and public places.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 127