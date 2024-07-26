Hikvision India Introduces Turbo HD 3K Smart Hybrid Light Camera for Unmatched Clarity and Smart Video Security Solutions

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced the Turbo HD 3K Smart Hybrid Light Camera, a powerful surveillance solution that combines stunning 3K resolution with advanced smart technology. With a resolution of 2960 (H) × 1665 (V), this camera is ideally suited for popular 16:9 screens, ensuring no distortion during video preview or playback.

The Turbo HD 3K Smart Hybrid Light Camera features Smart Hybrid Light technology, which offers three supplemental light modes. In environments with insufficient light, the camera defaults to a smart mode that only illuminates the area when a person or vehicle enters the scene, providing clear 24/7 color images.

In other situations, the camera uses IR illumination, capturing crisp images while keeping the camera’s location hidden. This feature not only provides a clear view but also deters intruders and illuminates the path for homeowners returning from work.

This versatile camera is suitable for various applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial settings. With three supplemental light modes, it meets the diverse needs of users, effectively protecting property security.

The Turbo HD 3K Smart Hybrid Light Camera, available in three models: DS-2CE16K0T, DS-2CE17K0T, and DS-2CE76K0T. Hikvision India offer both bullet and turret appearance, full metal shell and plastic plus metal shell.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

