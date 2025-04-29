Hikvision India Introduces Smart Swing Barriers and Turnstiles with All-in-One Flexible Solutions

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced the latest Smart Swing Barriers and Turnstiles for flexible entrance solutions for faster access. These entrance solutions offer advanced features and integrate many functions seamlessly as an All-in-One solution. Empowered by Hikvision’s self-developed motor control algorithms, access control technology, and intercom technologies, Hikvision speed gates and turnstiles offer a diversified product portfolio with impeccable quality, stability and durability, catering to the needs of various scenarios.

These Smart Turnstiles and Smart Swing Barriers are crafted with modern and sleek industrial design. Future-proof design delivers safer and more comfortable user experience with faster access and aesthetic pleasure, perfectly integrating into diverse application scenarios. They offer flexible solutions for any scenario. A variety of products offers flexible combination of multiple authentication methods. When combined with built-in access controllers, users will enjoy one-stop entrance solution.

*Note: Palm and vein recognition caters to scenarios requiring higher security levels.

Easy set of passenger passing mode: The capability of customizing single or dual-way passing mode for different periods, as well as flexible set of easy/strict mode satisfies varied security level in different scenarios.

Enhanced ease-of-use from installation to configuration: Installation is simplified, requiring only one network cable and one power cable. The user-friendly configuration allows quick adjustments via a LAN interface or NFC tags on Android mobile devices.

Impeccable stability and durability: Empowered by industry-leading motor control algorithms, Hikvision’s Swing Barriers and turnstiles offer the best-in-class quality with extended lifespan. All products will undergo a number of tests at the Hikvision Test Center, including rain test, packaging vibration test, high and low temperature test and salt mist corrosion test.

Third-party integration & great extensibility: Featuring easy integration with third-party software and hardware such as access controller, users can flexibly realize visitor and flow management.

Product Highlights:

Hikvision’s Smart Swing Barrier DS –K6B360 TX Series is equipped with smart security solutions and sleek design. It has single-sided dToF sensor and high lifetime servo motor. It is compatible with multiple authentication methods.

Hikvision’s Smart Turnstile DS- K3B 961TX Series has a sleek and slender design to suit any interior. It is compatible with multiple authentication methods. The other features include easy installation and touch free access.

Application scenarios: While Swing Barriers offer a fluid walk-through experience and flexible access control. Turnstiles act as a powerful deterrent against tailgating and unauthorized entry. The key application scenarios for speed gates and turnstile across verticals include corporate office buildings, schools and education institutions, manufacturing facilities and factories, banks and financial institutions, airports, seaports, metro rail and other railway stations.

