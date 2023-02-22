Hikvision India Introduces Partner Priority Support Portal to Enable Value Added Customer Experience

- Advertisement - -

Hikvision India has introduced Partner Priority Support Portal to enable value added customer experience. The company has been putting huge investment and resources to develop a robust network for the ecosystem partners. This is part of Hikvision India roadmap to serve the registered partners in the best way possible to give a delightful customer experience.

“Hikvision India Partner Priority Support (PPS) Portal is our initiative that reflects our customer centric approach in everything that we do in our B2B partner ecosystem. This Partner Priority Support (PPS) is a one stop solution platform for our B2B partners to connect to us in terms of Technical Support, Marketing, RMA Customer Care, Business Enquires, etc. via multi-channel such as Telephonic, Email, Chat, WhatsApp, Chatbot followed by partner-escalation process that enables our registered partners to escalate unresolved or mission critical customer support issues to Hikvision customer support leadership and Associates to ensure timely and best support from our side. This System enabled seamless process helps us better manage Partner issues reported by our partners and provides a process for resolving these mission critical issues,” said Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

He further added, “Hikvision India Partner Priority Support (PPS) Portal routing extends our internal Hikvision customer program. It allows partners to have a direct customer support escalation path to Hikvision for appropriate action.”

Simple Registration Process: The registration process for Hikvision India Partner Priority Support (PPS) Portal is very simple and can be completed within few seconds. The URL is given below for the reference (https://pps.registration.pramahikvision.com).

There are two types of partner categories, one type of partner is the one who was already registered with Prama Hikvision India Private Limited. The other type of partner is the one who is not yet registered with the company.

Multiple Language Option: The Hikvision India Partner Priority Support (PPS) Portal offers 15 language options to the partners. The Partners can select the language of their convenience from the scroll bar namely Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Quick and Easy Application Process: Hikvision India Partner Priority Support (PPS) Portal will review the request and after due approval the partner will be allowed to add engineers to the PPS process.Enhancing the CX: Hikvision India Partner Priority Support (PPS) Portal is one of the revolutionary step in the customer support segment that will help to enhance the customer Experience by leap and bounds. The company is having a long term commitment to the partners and it is continuously striving to enhance the CX through these initiatives.

