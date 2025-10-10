Hikvision India Introduces Next Gen Body-worn Cameras and Innovative Storage Solutions at Traffic Infratech Expo

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced next-gen Body-worn cameras and innovative storage solutions at Traffic Infratech Expo being organized from 7-9 October at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The expo was inaugurated by the chief Guest Shri A. Satish Ganesh, ADG Traffic and Road Safety, Uttar Pradesh Police, in the presence of key stakeholders from transportation sector. In his keynote address Shri A. Satish Ganesh said, “The importance of safety and security is growing with the advent of innovative technologies and solutions. We need to prevent accidents and loss of human lives by all means necessary. He further added, “Transport Security and traffic safety solution can play a big role in saving invaluable lives and protecting assets.”

On this occasion, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited said,” Hikvision India had participated in the 13th edition of Traffic Infratech Expo 2025 to showcase the innovative security technologies, products and solutions for the India’s transportation sector. We are committed to offer technology driven security solutions for the transportation ecosystem. We have introduced the next gen Body-worn camera and innovative storage solutions. The expo continues to be a very apt platform to demonstrate the latest technologies, products and solutions to the key stakeholders and decision makers in the transportation ecosystem.” He further added, “The Indian Transportation Sector has unique requirements compared to the global standard solutions, it requires customization and deep understanding of local challenges. This presents a great opportunity for the innovative transportation security solutions.”

Traffic InfraTech Expo is Asia’s one of the largest integrated expo on Traffic, Transportation Technology, Road Technology and Smart Mobility in the presence of transportation industry leaders, government representatives and delegates.

On the vast show floor of the Traffic Infratech Expo, Hikvision India has showcased its latest products and solutions, including Hikvision Portable Enforcement Solution, Command & Control, Entrance and Inspection solutions, PA System, Access and Entrance Control solutions, Speed Gates and turnstiles, Interactive display, Active LED Display, Hikvision intelligent Storage Solution, Toll Security Solutions, ADAS & Smart Drive with surveillance.

The two-day Smart Mobility Conference 2025 was organized concurrently with the Traffic Infratech Expo. It covered eclectic and contemporary themes through engaging panel discussions and insightful presentations. Traffic Infra Tech Expo provided a networking forum for government representatives, experts, project heads, system integrators and service providers to collectively find solutions to urban transport challenges. The event concluded on a high note with impressive representation from the India’s transport sector.

