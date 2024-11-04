Hikvision India Introduces Multiple Innovative Solutions at Trafficinfratech

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced multiple innovative solutions at Trafficinfratech by offering innovative technology driven solutions to the transportation sector. It has unveiled Multilane Free Flow Tolling, Motorcycle Enforcement System and ADAS & DMS Solution at Trafficinfratech. The latest offerings were the latest Transportation Security Systems and Intelligent Traffic Management solutions and Toll Plaza surveillance Solutions. Hikvision India had participated in the 12th edition of TrafficInfraTech Expo 2024 to showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions for the India’s transportation sector.

TrafficInfraTech, one of the Asia’s largest integrated expo on Traffic, Transportation Technology, Road Technology and Smart Mobility was inaugurated by Shri Mahmood Ahmad, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the presence of transportation industry leaders, government representatives and delegates. The expo was organized from 22-24 October at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The booth at the expo showcased Hikvision’s latest Solutions for Transport Security, Traffic Safety and Urban Mobility.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited.

“The Indian Transportation Sector has unique requirements compared to the global standard solutions, it requires customization and deep understanding of local challenges. This presents a great opportunity for the innovative transportation security solutions. We have introduced the Multilane Free Flow Tolling, Motorcycle Enforcement System and ADAS & DMS Solution. We are offering the Smart Transportation and Intelligent Traffic Management Solutions (ITMS) for the key stakeholders of transportation sector. We have showcased innovative solutions for the various transportation segments at the Trafficinfratech Expo. The expo continues to be a very apt platform to demonstrate the latest technologies, products and solutions to the key stakeholders and decision makers in the transportation ecosystem,” said Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited.

At the TrafficInfraTech Expo Hikvision India has showcased its latest products and solutions, including Command Control, Multilane Free Flow Tolling, Motorcycle Enforcement System, Parking Management Solution, Toll Booth Surveillance, Body Worn Cameras, Dash Cameras, Intelligent Traffic System, and ADAS & DMS Solutions.

The three-day Smart Mobility Conference 2024 based on the theme ‘Enabling Responsible Mobility’ was organised concurrently with the TrafficinfraTech Expo. It covered eclectic and contemporary themes through engaging panel discussions and insightful presentations. On the second day of the conference, Mr. Rajiv Arora, National Manager-Roadways & Waterways, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited, participated in a panel discussion on the theme ‘Case Studies on Intelligent Multimodal Transportation’. He also briefed about the latest Transportation Security Solutions offered by Hikvision India. His presentation got an overwhelming response from the conference delegates.

TrafficInfraTech Expo provided a networking forum for government representatives, experts, project heads, system integrators and service providers to collectively find solutions to urban transport challenges. The event concluded on a high note with impressive representation from the India’s transport sector.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

