Hikvision India Introduces LPG and PNG Gas Leak Detectors for ensuring safety in kitchens and homes

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced the latest generation of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) and PNG (Piped Natural Gas) Gas Leak Detectors for ensuring safety in kitchens and homes. It is available in two variants: HF-GP110 and HF-GN110. These LPG and PNG Gas Leak detectors safeguard the kitchen and home environment by sounding alert on any gas leakage. These state-of-the-art gas detectors help to prevent any fire hazards in the kitchens and homes by sounding the alert. The application scenarios include home kitchen, community kitchens and large cooking facilities in the restaurants, hotels, mess, catering services, Testing Labs and flight kitchen services.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited

While commenting on the launch of Hikvision LPG & PNG Gas Detectors, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited said, “We are happy to introduce a unique set of gas detectors that will ensure safety of Indian homes and kitchens. The homemakers, chefs and cooks will have these gas detectors to alert them in case of any gas leakage in their kitchen or cooking facilities. This device will act as a preventive tool for fire safety at homes, kitchens and commercial cooking facilities. It will also work as a deterrent to fire hazards, which happens due to gas leakage and other factors.”

The Combustible Gas Detector-HF-GP110 sounds alert in case the event of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) leakage occurs. The Standalone Liquefied Petroleum Gas detector Alarm provides the users an early alert, when the Petroleum gas leakage in the protected area reaches the alarm concentration. This gas detector supports multiple function, alarm, test, silence, fault and malfunction. It also supports log saving function, record alarm, alarm recovery, fault, fault recovery, sensor failure and other types of logs. This gas detector supports valve output and fan output.

The Standalone Natural Gas Detector provides the users an early alert, when the natural gas leakage in the protected area reaches the alarm concentration. It supports multiple functions i.e. alarm, test, silence, fault and malfunction. It also supports log saving functions, i.e. record alarm, alarm recovery, fault, fault recovery, sensor failure and other types of logs. This gas detector supports valve output and fan output. These Hikvision Gas Detectors work on 12-volt power supply and has alarm sound of 85 DB. These gas detectors provide safety to homes after integration with fire Alarm System, Intrusion Alarm, Video Door Phone, Solenoid valve, and Home automation system. They add value as a tool for ensuring fire safety in kitchens and homes.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 165