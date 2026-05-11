Hikvision India Introduces Latest DFMD and HHMD Security Inspection Products to Enhance Efficiency

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Hikvision has recently introduced the latest DFMD and HHMD security inspection products to enhance efficiency in various application scenarios. In a world where threats evolve faster than ever, perimeter security begins before a person or vehicle enters a facility. Hikvision’s Security Inspection Portfolio is engineered to detect concealed threats at entry points – weapons, explosives, contraband, and unauthorized items – without compromising throughput or user experience. These products offer the first line of defence to detect, deter and defend the threats from causing any kind of disruptions.

Moving beyond its leadership in video surveillance, Hikvision India delivers a unified, AI-enhanced security inspection ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with cameras, access control, and command centers. Backed by Hikvision India’s Make-in-India manufacturing and pan-India service centers, the portfolio is purpose-built for India’s airports, metros, government buildings, critical infrastructure, and enterprises. These products reduce false alarms, accelerate queues, and give security teams real-time, actionable intelligence – all on one platform.

Metal Detectors are broadly used for added security in the security check operations. Hikvision’s Walkthrough Metal Detector uses highly accurate thermal technology to perform safe, contactless temperature measurement for employees, staff and visitors while scanning for prohibited items.

Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) and Hand-Held Metal Detector (HHMD) Series, engineered for airports, metros, government buildings, stadiums, hotels, and critical infrastructure.

The new portfolio combines high-sensitivity detection with AI-powered analytics to reduce false alarms, accelerate screening, and enhance operator efficiency. The ISD-SMG924L-H is a 24-zone walk-through metal detector is a specially developed product for security inspection requirements. It is designed for high-security environments like airports, government buildings, and industrial facilities to detect metallic threats while maintaining a high flow of people.

Key Technical Specifications

Detection Zones : 24 independent zones, allowing for precise pin-pointing of metal objects on the body.

: 24 independent zones, allowing for precise pin-pointing of metal objects on the body. Sensitivity Levels : Supports up to 255 sensitivity levels for each zone, adjustable to filter out harmless items like belt buckles or keys.

: Supports up to 255 sensitivity levels for each zone, adjustable to filter out harmless items like belt buckles or keys. LCD Display : Typically features a 7-inch LCD screen for real-time monitoring of passage and alarm counts.

: Typically features a 7-inch LCD screen for real-time monitoring of passage and alarm counts. Detection Accuracy : Capable of detecting objects as small as a paperclip or a coin.

: Capable of detecting objects as small as a paperclip or a coin. Alarm System : Synchronous sound and LED light indicators located on the door frame to visually show the location of the detected object.

: Synchronous sound and LED light indicators located on the door frame to visually show the location of the detected object. Safety Standards: Uses low-frequency magnetic fields that are safe for pregnant women, people with pacemakers, and magnetic storage media.

Practical Features

Flying Object Alarm : Alerts security if metal objects are thrown through the detector rather than carried.

: Alerts security if metal objects are thrown through the detector rather than carried. High Throughput : Designed to handle rapid foot traffic, often counting both entries and exits separately.

: Designed to handle rapid foot traffic, often counting both entries and exits separately. Connectivity : Often includes an RJ45 network interface for remote management via software like HikCentral.

: Often includes an RJ45 network interface for remote management via software like HikCentral. Working Temperature: Operates in environments ranging from -20 degree centigrade to 55 degree centigrade.

HAND-HELD METAL DETECTORS (HHMD)

Hikvision India offers Hand Held Metal detectors (NP-SMH003 Handheld Metal Detector) for various application scenarios of physical security management functions across verticals.

The NP-SMH003 handheld metal detector is lightweight and agile, and can be used to detect metals on individuals. It is suitable for places with large crowds that require security checks, such as public security and transportation government offices, hubs, business parks, office buildings, schools, hospitals, cultural and scenic areas, and large security events.

Key Features

Metal Detection: High sensitivity, detecting accuracy up to 0.3 grams of metal, and detecting distance up to 2cm or more.

Sensitivity Adjustment: Sensitivity can be adjusted to high, medium, or low levels.

Alarm Modes: Three alarm modes available, including vibration, ringing, and silent mode.

Power Supply: Powered by 2 AA batteries.

Low Battery Alarm: Continuous alarm sound when the battery is running low.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

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