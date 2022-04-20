Hikvision India Introduces DS-K3Y411X Series Flap Barrier Designed to Detect Unauthorized Entrance

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced the latest product DS-K3Y411X series flap barrier in the entrance control product portfolio. This flap barrier with two barriers and 6 pairs IR lights is designed to detect unauthorized entrance or exit. By adopting the flap barrier integrated with the access control system, a person should authenticate to pass through the lane via swiping IC or ID card, scanning the QR code, etc. It is widely used in attractions, stadiums, construction sites, residences, etc. This Flap Barrier is one of the serial products of entrance solutions from Hikvision product portfolio. It provides secure entrance solutions in various scenarios while ensuring safety and security in the office buildings and public places.

The key features of DS-K3Y411X series flap barrier in the entrance control product portfolio includes following:

Permissions validation and anti-tailgating.

Remaining open/closed mode selectable.

The barrier will be open or stop working when people are nipped.

Self-detection, Self-diagnostics, and automatic alarm.

Audible and visual alarm will be triggered when detecting intrusion, tailgating reverse passing, and climbing over the barrier.

TCP/IP network communication: The communication data is specially encrypted to relieve the concern of privacy leak.

LED indicates the entrance/exit and passing status.

Fire alarm passing: When the fire alarm is triggered, the barrier will be open automatically for emergency evacuation.

Hikvision Flap Barriers are available in following models – DS-K3Y411I-L1, DS-K3Y411X-L2, DS-K3Y411X-M1, DS-K3Y411X-M2, DS-K3Y411X-R

