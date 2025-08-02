Hikvision India introduces brand-new WonderHub, simplifying teaching with intuitive ease and empowering intelligence

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced the brand-new WonderHub interactive display, featuring high-performance technology and groundbreaking WonderOS 4.0 for smart teaching. WonderHub prioritizes simplicity and creativity to help educators overcome classroom challenges that persistently affect both teachers and IT teams.

High-performance technology for real-classroom needs

As the flagship product debuted at this launch event, the WonderHub Select Series features powerful hardware designed specifically with classroom needs in mind.

The Select Series is not only equipped with an industry-leading AI chip, but also carries an 8-core CPU, plus 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With this robust configuration, teachers can do presentations and write on the board at the same time, even running multiple teaching apps, all with zero lag. No more frozen screens during key explanations or app crashes during critical student activities, so teachers will be able to focus on what matters most.

Beyond its impressive hardware, this next-gen product runs the latest Android system with Google apps, providing teachers with instant access to familiar tools. The intuitive interface allows them to start teaching effectively right away, with no extra training needed.

WonderOS 4.0: Set to redefine teaching and transform classrooms with AI features

WonderOS 4.0, specifically designed for classrooms, is set to make teaching simpler and smarter, while positioning WonderHub at the forefront of educational innovation. This upcoming operating system will redefine various teaching scenarios.

In typical classroom settings, WonderOS 4.0 is expected to bring intuitive improvements to every stage of the teaching process. Teachers will be able to access their accounts and teaching materials with a simple card swipe or password, instantly connecting to their personal resources. The Android-based interface will dramatically reduce the learning curve, while enhanced wireless screen sharing will make content projection effortless. When boardwork is needed, advanced pen-palm separation will allow natural writing experiences, complemented by built-in templates and over 20 tools that enable better student engagement.

Even more exciting, WonderOS 4.0 will introduce freshly developed, groundbreaking AI features to transform classrooms. “AI Identify” enhances classroom engagement by allowing teachers to highlight on-screen content for instant explanations or to generate interactive questions. “AI Q&A” delivers quick answers to student inquiries, keeping the learning momentum going. Thanks to “AI Meeting,” teachers can use real-time captions and AI-generated summaries to significantly reduce their workload.

WonderOS 4.0 will support teachers throughout the entire teaching process, from lesson preparation to classroom delivery and post-lesson evaluation, creating an intelligent teaching experience across various devices and scenarios.

Innovation-driven and trusted by educators worldwide

Today, WonderHub continues to gain impressive recognition and global trust, with over 500,000 units delivered to more than 10,000 schools in 140 countries and regions. Educators increasingly acknowledge WonderHub’s positive impact in their classrooms. There is an overwhelming response from the end-users. Hikvision shows a deep understanding of the needs of modern education. WonderHub’s upgraded features and integration can encourage better interactive learning and provide a seamless teaching experience.

This success rests on Hikvision’s ongoing investment in innovation—with more than 1,000 professionals and hundreds of ed-tech patents continuously refining everything from login speed to AI-assisted tools. By closely listening to teachers’ needs, WonderHub strives to make everyday teaching simpler, smoother, and smarter.

With WonderHub, the future of education is within easy reach.

