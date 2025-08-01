Hikvision India Introduces Body-worn Camera Series for Evidence Capture on the Go

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced Body-worn cameras for various application scenarios in the Indian market. Hikvision Body-worn cameras are designed to provide high-quality video and audio evidence, enhancing transparency and accountability in various professions, particularly in law enforcement and security. From fostering transparency to deterring misconduct and streamlining evidence management, Hikvision’s body-worn camera solution offers a reliable and trustworthy way to create a safer environment for all.

It offers an additional strength to an officer performing duties on the site, as a first responder handling intense emergencies, or a private security guard protecting valuable assets, our body-worn cameras provide an extra layer of protection. Security officers face challenges in capturing reliable, real-time evidence amidst unpredictable situations and challenging conditions, making an efficient, portable tool like a body-worn camera crucial.

Compact and rugged design: Hikvision Body-worn cameras are compact, lightweight, and easy to carry. Dust-proof and water-resistant design that guarantees stable recording in adverse environments

Intuitive operation: Hikvision Body-worn cameras have large front recording button and easy switches for mute, audio recording, and alarms on selected models. Side buttons for one-handed operation while on the move, even with gloves on.

Enhanced noise reduction performance: Hikvision Body-worn cameras have perfect audio performance in noisy environment. They have extended audio pick-up distance. They offer Extra-Long recording time. They record HD video for 12 hours on a single charge. They shift-long recording for better protection. These body worn cameras are detachable, rechargeable battery for uninterrupted power.

Hikvision Body-worn cameras have following features:

High-Definition Video Recording: Capture clear and sharp images with resolutions ranging from 720p to 1080p, and up to 4K lens mode in some models.

Night Vision Capabilities: Equipped with advanced low-light functionality and infrared night vision, guaranteeing clear footage even in low-light conditions.

Long Battery Life: Up to 18 hours of recording time on a single charge, ensuring continuous operation during long shifts.

Rugged and Water-Resistant Design: IP67-rated, making them perfect for use in harsh environments.

Real-Time Data Transmission: Built-in Wi-Fi and 4G modules enable live-streaming and remote monitoring.

Multiple Modes Positioning: Supports GPS, GLONASS and Galileo for accurate location tracking.

Benefits:

Increased Accountability: Provides an objective account of events, promoting transparency and reducing instances of misconduct.

Improved Safety: Enhances officer safety and reduces the risk of false claims.

Enhanced Evidence Collection: High-quality video footage serves as compelling evidence in legal proceedings and investigations.

Training and Professional Development: Recorded footage can be used for training purposes, offering realistic assessments of various situations.

Hikvision Body-worn cameras have a wide range of application scenarios across various industries, including:

Law Enforcement

Evidence Collection: Body-worn cameras provide video and audio evidence of incidents, helping to build cases and bring perpetrators to justice.

Officer Safety and Accountability: Cameras promote transparency and accountability among law enforcement officers, reducing the risk of misconduct and improving public trust.

Training and Professional Development: Recorded footage can be used for training purposes, helping officers to improve their skills and decision-making.

Security and Surveillance

Security Personnel: Body-worn cameras can be used by security personnel to monitor and respond to incidents, improving safety and security.

Event Security: Cameras can be used to monitor large events, such as concerts or sporting events, to improve safety and security.

Healthcare Security: Body-worn cameras can be used in healthcare settings to monitor patient interactions and improve safety. Cameras can also be used to protect healthcare staff from violence and aggression.

Education Security: Body-worn cameras can be used in schools to improve safety and security, particularly in situations where staff may be at risk.

Transportation security: Body-worn cameras can be used in transportation settings, such as on buses or trains, to improve safety and security.

Retail Security: Cameras can be used in retail settings to deter shoplifting and improve customer safety.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 137