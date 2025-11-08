Hikvision India Introduces Active LED Display with Versatile, Energy-Saving LED Module Lineup

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced portfolio of LED display modules by reinforcing its commitment to visual innovation. Leveraging advanced in-house manufacturing and proprietary technology, the company offers a robust range of Regular, Soft, and Cut-edge modules designed for infinite transformation and endless inspiration across diverse commercial environments.

Global Excellence Powered by Cutting-Edge Technology:

Hikvision’s commercial display business has established a significant global footprint, supported by operations in over 150 countries with fine pitch LED already ranked in the industry’s Top 3, the company continues to drive market growth, achieving a 64% LED compound growth rate from 2017 to 2022 and exceeding $350 million USD in LED sales.

This leadership position is underpinned by a deep investment in R&D, including the powerful algorithm, which was launched in 2023 and is proven to reduce power consumption by more than 20%. All displays are supported by Hikvision’s self-developed control system, ensuring seamless performance and simplified operation across its product offerings.

Versatile Modules for Every Vision:

Hikvision’s extensive LED product range, promises unparalleled visual experiences and is meticulously designed for quality through full-cycle quality control and rigorous testing.

Since its initial entry into the LED industry in 2013, Hikvision has evolved into one of the top three global players in fine-pitch LED technology. From pioneering P1.2 large-scale cases to launching micro-pitch P0.7 and P0.9 solutions, the company has consistently set new benchmarks for clarity, efficiency, and reliability.

Regular LED Modules: Stability Meets Efficiency

The Regular LED Modules, available for both indoor (e.g., P1.2 to P3.0) and outdoor (e.g., P2.5 to P10) applications, are engineered for high-quality performance and easy maintenance.

Standardization: Modules feature a standardized 320×160 mm size and uniform bottom shell screw holes, allowing for the easy replacement of modules with different pixel pitches without changing the cabinet.

Energy-Saving Design: They incorporate a PWM energy-saving driver IC with built-in current adjustment, offering up to 64 levels of brightness control.

Reliability: Stable performance is ensured through an advanced pad bonding process, lead-free solder paste (making them eco-friendly), and a reinforced PC+30 fiber bottom shell kit for robustness and flatness.

Creative Modules: Soft and Cut-edge

To meet the demand for creative and unconventional display shapes, Hikvision offers specialized modules that simplify complex installations:

Soft LED Modules: These modules offer 120-degree flexibility for both concave and convex bending, enabling the easy construction of cylinder screens and column screens.

Cut-edge LED Modules: Designed for seamless right-angle installations, the cut-edge modules ensure no extra cuts or seams are needed when splicing a display outward anywhere from 90 to 180 degrees.

Durable Protection: Outdoor models boast IP65-level protection through completely sealed modules and a special glue-feed technology, offering excellent water and dust resistance.

Hikvision LED displays are suitable for a wide range of application scenarios, including Retail & Shopping Malls, Indoor Large Screens, Billboards, and Building Facades. By combining global scale with technological innovation, Hikvision continues to brighten every moment for its commercial clients.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 137