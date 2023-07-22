Hikvision India Introduces a whole new range of Standalone Photoelectric Smoke and Gas Detectors

- Advertisement - -

Hikvision India has introduced a new range of Standalone Smoke and Gas Detectors. It has launched two product models HF-S2E Eco and NP-FY200 in the Photoelectric Smoke Detector category. The company has also unveiled the Carbon Monoxide Gas Detector HF-GM100 for the Indian market.

In today’s world of smart sensing systems, photoelectric smoke detectors are useful and widely appreciated smoke detectors in both home and office environments. Hikvision Photoelectric Smoke Detector system is smarter and quicker at detecting smoldering fires than other types of smoke detectors. In the sensing chamber of a photoelectric smoke alarm, there is a light-emitting diode and a light-sensitive sensor. The straight line of the LED light beam gets scattered by even a little presence of suspended smoke particles. Then these scattered lights are detected by the photo sensor and the alarm begins to sound. Photoelectric smoke alarms are generally smoke alarm with light-sensitive sensors in it that can detect smoldering fires very quickly. Hikvision Photoelectric Smoke Detector’s alarm rings whenever smoke particles are detected.

Hikvision Photoelectric Smoke Detectors

HF-S2E Eco is the newly launched model of Hikvision Photoelectric Smoke Detectors. These Photoelectric Smoke Detectors can sense and detect the smoke, fire, etc., and send out sounder alarm signals. It has built-in Alarm indicating buzzer. Its sound level is ≥ 85dB@3 m. It has a battery life of 3 years (AA × 2),and it is easy to replace. This Smoke Detector supports multiple alarm types (low battery alarm, maze dirty alarm). It supportsthe self-check function to verify whether the device is working properly. It supports silence and reset modes locally.

Multi-Sensor Detector

NP-FY200 Photoelectric Smoke Detector is a Dual-light sensing technology for reducing false alarm caused by vapor. It has a built-in Alarm indicating buzzer. Its sound level is ≥ 85 dB @ 3 m (A-Weighted). This Smoke Detector ispowered by a lithium battery, it hasa long battery life under normal operation. It supports test feature to verify whether the device is working properly. It supports multiple alarm types: low voltage alarm, tampering alarm, and maze dirty alarm. It also has constant temperature alarm and differential temperature alarm. ThesePhotoelectric Smoke Detectors are used in following application scenarios, including shops, residences, hotels, Heritage Building, Commercial vehicles & Small Commercial place and other vertical scenarios.

Carbon Monoxide Gas Detector

Hikvision Carbon Monoxide Gas Detector (HF-GM100)rapidly detects carbon monoxide, which is odorless, colorless, and poisonous, and it cannot be detected by human senses. It has high-performance Figaro electrochemical sensor. It has a battery life of 5 years (AA × 2), it is easy to replace. The alarm output options are sound and LED flash alarm. It has an alarm indicating a buzzer. Its sound level supports≥ 85dB@3 m. It supports silence and reset modes locally. It also supports the self-check function to verify whether the device is working properly. These Carbon Monoxide Gas Detectors are used in the following application scenarios, including shops, residences, hotels, parking areas, and other relevant scenarios.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.