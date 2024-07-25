Hikvision India introduces 4G Bullet & PT Cameras with Two-way Audio

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has introduced its 4G Bullet and PT cameras with Two-way Audio. These 4G Cameras function in ideal scenario with power but without network cable. These cameras are easy to assemble and flexible for any kind of deployment. It provides real-time and interactive protection via Two-way Audio.

These cameras come with 4MP high-resolution image output with rich details. They come with water and dust resistant body with two-way audio feature. These cameras have built in feature of human and vehicle detection with smart hybrid light. These 4G Cameras work on 4G cellular data transmission. They are ideal for remote locations, mostly used in BFSI, Retail, Logistics, Transportation, Education, Healthcare and hospitality verticals.

Two-way Audio With the increasing number of break-ins and thefts, it’s essential to take proactive measures to safeguard your property and assets. The Two-way Audio feature of Hikvision’s 4G cameras provides a robust deterrent against potential intruders.

We can use 4G camera’s Two-way Audio feature to deter intruders and protect property with audible and visual alarms. The camera’s strobe light will flash rapidly, emitting a warning message “Warning, this is a restricted area!” Upon request, the camera can also welcome customers into the store/residence with voice broadcasting “Welcome!” or customize any audio message to meet diverse needs.

The audio alarm features 12 built-in audio messages and 1 customizable audio message. The built-in messages include sirens, warning messages, and welcoming messages. The customized messages can be recorded through the Hik-connect mobile app or uploaded as an audio file on the NVR web portal.

The Two-way Audio (Live Guard) feature is based on Motion Detection 2.0, a smart function that detects humans and vehicles in real-time. Regardless of the mode (smart, IR, or white light), the camera can emit a single strobe light alarm, a single audio alarm, or both simultaneously when an event is triggered depending on the settings.

With the proactive and efficient alarm of Live Guard, combined with 4G wireless transmission, Hikvision 4G cameras offer unparalleled powerful features, effectively protecting your property and meeting diverse alarm/broadcast needs.

