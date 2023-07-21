Hikvision India Introduces 12 Zone Intrusion Alarm Panel: A Versatile Solution for Banking, Retail, Residential, and SME Application Scenarios

- Advertisement - -

Hikvision 12 Zone Intrusion Alarm Panel is an innovative product in the intruder alarm systems segment, which ensures complete security for homes, retail outlets, banking, warehouses, commercial offices, and many more. The 12 Zone Intrusion Alarm Panel connects security sensors such as motion detectors, magnetic contacts, and displacement sensors, alongside safety devices like smoke and heat sensors to keep people and your premises safe.

Hikvision 12 Zone Intrusion Alarm Panel has an onboard keypad for controlling, programming, and monitoring using onboard LED Indicators. This 12 Zone Intrusion Alarm Panel further supported by GSM auto dialer for an event or alert based call and SMS.

Smoke & Heat Detectors can be used with 12 Zone Intrusion Alarm Panel for cost effective fire protection solution.

Key Functions:

INTRUSION IS DETECTED: Un-authorized activity is detected by sensors like motion detectors, door contacts, glass break detectors and by many more sensors.

CONTROL PANEL ALERTED: Sensors are linked to a control panel and all kinds of activities are detected here. Control panel further takes preprogrammed action.

ALARM IS SOUNDED: Sounder or hooter is connected with the system. Once an intrusion is detected using sensors, sounder alert will be raised for deterrence.

REMOTE ALERTS: Remote alerts can be received via Call & SMS with GSM Auto dialer based model of 12 Zone Intrusion Alarm Panel.

ALARM IS DEACTIVATED: Once deterrence is achieved, an alarm will be deactivated or armed in normal condition to detect any future events or intrusion.

USPs of 12 Zone Intrusion Alarm Panel:Easy & quick installation, onsite configuration, battery backup, quick wired connections, onsite alerts, easy to operate, safe & secured, Intrusion alarmwith and without GSM auto dialer, inbuilt GSM dialer, user controlled intrusion, smoke, panic detections and economical.

Key Features:

Onboard keypad

With & without GSM module

12 onboard zones with strong ABS plastic body

Onboard LED indicators

Onboard power supply

Smoke & panic zones

SMF battery backup

Tamper alerts for sensors

Compact &lightweight

Dedicated Tamper for front cover and back cabinet

12V onboard SMPS

Stable Power Supply: 100V AC to 240V AC

Operating Humidity: 10% to 90%

Operating Temperature: -10 to 55 Deg C

LED Indicators: 20 LEDs

Dimensions: 225 x 198 x 81.85 mm

Material: Strong ABS body

Colour: White

Battery: Space to add 12V, 7Ah battery

Weight: 936 g (without battery)

