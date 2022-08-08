Monday, August 8, 2022
HIKVISION E100 2.5-in SATA 6Gb/s SSD Offers you the Best Speed & Performance

HIKVISION 2.5-Inch Internal SSD 256GB, SATA 6Gb/s, up to 550MB/s – E100 Solid State Disks 3D NAND TLC offers you high speed and best performance. The main features of this SSD are:

  • High-Speed Transmission: Support M.2 interface and SATA III protocol, Read speed up to 555MB/s
  • Super Stability：3D NAND offers the potential for higher capacity, performance, and stability
  • Vibration Resistant Structure: Use the special material to protect the device.
  • Safety Performance: Free of mechanical structure, electronic chip control for better data safety
  • Accessories: 1 x Internal SSD E100, 1 x Quick Installation Guide, 1 year warranty

Technical Details:

Brand and Manufacturer: ‎HIKVISION

Item model number: ‎E100

Form Factor‎: M.2, 2.5-inch

Item Height‎: 0.7 Centimeters

Item Width‎: 6.99 Centimeters

Product Dimensions: ‎10.04 x 6.99 x 0.7 cm;

Item Weight: 45 Grams

Hard Drive Size: ‎512 GB

Hard Drive Interface: ‎Serial ATA

Hikvision India is a leading provider of video security solutions, Smart Home Products and Solutions, Industrial Automation and Robotics solutions, and memory solutions.  The brand provides superior pre- sales and post-sales service through collaboration with local distributors and its allied partners.

 

