Hikvision awarded 2 international Cybersecurity Product Certifications

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hikvision has achieved two prestigious international certifications: ETSI EN 303 645 and EN 18031. The certifications were awarded by Bureau Veritas, a globally renowned third-party inspection, testing and certification organization. This achievement underscores Hikvision’s commitment to security and compliance in its IoT products.

ETSI EN 303 645 Certification

The ETSI EN 303 645 certification is a European standard focused on the security of consumer IoT devices. Obtaining this certification validates that a company’s IoT products meet international standards in terms of privacy protection and data security, demonstrating their capability to create a safer IoT environment for users.

EN 18031 Certification

The EN 18031 certification standard was developed by the Joint Technical Committee CEN-CENELEC JTC 13, Working Group 8 (WG8), which specializes in cybersecurity and data protection. The primary objective of this standard is to strengthen radio equipment’s capability to protect security, network, privacy, and financial assets from common cybersecurity threats while mitigating known exploitable vulnerabilities.

In addition, Hikvision has partnered with the Netherlands-based Secura laboratory to jointly advance international certification cooperation related to the standards EN 303 645, EN 18031, and IEC 62443. The collaboration focuses on product security development processes, standardizing the security requirements of IoT devices, and ensuring data security in radio equipment. By deepening cooperation in global security standards, Hikvision continues to enhance the security capabilities of its products provide global users with safer and more reliable intelligent security solutions.

Leveraging its technical expertise and in-depth industry understanding in IoT perception and artificial intelligence, Hikvision has innovatively expanded its smart IoT applications. Multiple cybersecurity technologies developed by Hikvision have earned national-level scientific and technological innovation awards. Looking ahead, Hikvision remains committed to strengthening the construction of our security operations system, ensuring that every link complies with industry security standards, and contributes to the development of a secure ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 46