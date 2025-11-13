Hikvision among the first companies worldwide to earn NIST CSF 2.0 certification

- Advertisement -

Hikvision has successfully achieved certification under the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0, following a rigorous independent audit conducted by the British Standards Institution (BSI). With this milestone, Hikvision becomes one of the first companies worldwide to achieve this certification, demonstrating its commitment to aligning its cybersecurity governance, risk management, and compliance practices with internationally recognized standards.

What is NIST CSF 2.0?

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) is a set of voluntary guidelines developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to help organizations of all sizes manage and reduce cybersecurity risks. The framework consists of three main components — the Core, Organizational Profiles, and Tiers. The CSF Core defines six key functions — Govern (GV), Identify (ID), Protect (PR), Detect (DE), Respond (RS), and Recover (RC) — providing organizations with a strategic lifecycle for managing cybersecurity risks.

Compared with version 1.1, which laid the foundation for lifecycle-based risk management, NIST CSF 2.0 introduces important enhancements, including:

Elevating “Govern” as a core function, emphasizing the strategic role of cybersecurity governance within organizational development.

Integrating supply chain and third-party cybersecurity risk management into the “Govern” function, emphasizing the importance of end-to-end supply chain security.

Expanding applicability and alignment with other NIST resources, enabling organizations worldwide to manage cybersecurity risks more effectively.



Building a robust cybersecurity and governance System

Hikvision has established a robust, end-to-end cybersecurity system aligned with all six core functions. The company embeds security into its corporate strategy, risk management, compliance programs, and supply chain operations, ensuring that security practices are integrated across all business processes.

Achieving NIST CSF 2.0 certification confirms that Hikvision’s cybersecurity governance aligns with international best practices. With comprehensive, layered security capabilities, Hikvision supports partners and clients worldwide in achieving safe, compliant, and reliable operations — reinforcing its commitment as a trusted global technology partner.

Our ongoing commitment to cybersecurity

Hikvision is committed to advancing cybersecurity and privacy protection across all aspects of its operations. The company adheres strictly to internationally recognized standards and regulatory requirements, conducting regular capability assessments and continuous improvement programs to enhance its security posture. Over the years, the company has achieved a broad portfolio of globally recognized certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 29151, and ISO 38505-1:2017, in addition to the newly awarded NIST CSF 2.0 certification.

Cybersecurity is at the core of trust. To date, Hikvision has earned more than 25 authoritative security and compliance certifications worldwide, reflecting its ongoing commitment to safeguarding data and building digital trust. Looking ahead, the company will continue to advance its cybersecurity programs and share best practices across the industry.

