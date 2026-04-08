Hikrobot’s Machine Vision and Robotics Solutions for Manufacturing Sector Add Value

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Technological innovation and market variability accelerate the replacement of products. The traditional logistics mode encounters great challenges. The intelligent and flexible mobile robot solution can easily meet the demands of fast and transparent production, help enterprises to reduce costs.

Hikrobot‘s machine vision and robotics solutions are revolutionizing the manufacturing sector with cutting-edge technologies. Their innovative portfolio includes smart cameras, autonomous mobile robots, and AI-powered code readers, driving efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in industries like electronics, automotive, and logistics.

Challenges

Varied SKUs

SKUs have wide varieties and small size, which caused picking errors.

Complicated Processes

Intralogistics processes and working modes are complicated. The warehouse management system must offer quality inspection, S/N management, warranty management, and inventory management, etc.

Cross-floor transferring

Cross-floor transferring and other unique transferring are needed.

Solution Overview

Adopting G2P mode, the solution uses multiple types of mobile robots to perform transport tasks in various situations. It reduces dependence on experienced workers. In this solution, WCS integrates with devices such as elevators, and air shower doors. iWMS docks with upper level systems, including MES, ERP, PLS, and OMS. Multiple quality inspection modes and transfer strategies are supported.

Hikrobot’s Machine Vision and Robotics solutions are transforming the manufacturing sector with cutting-edge technologies. Hikrobot’s Machine Vision portfolio includes:

Smart Cameras: Equipped with advanced image processing algorithms and versatile functionalities like pattern matching and object counting

Area Scan Cameras: Provide high-definition imaging with real-time streaming and portability

3D Cameras: Enable non-contact inspection with micrometre-level precision

Smart Code Readers: AI-powered readers for efficient barcode scanning and robust data management

Hikrobots Robotics solutions include:

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR): Autonomous mobile robots for logistics and material handling, such as the QF Series AMR and Tugger AMR

Forklift Mobile Robots (FMR): Designed for pallet handling and internal logistics

Latent Mobile Robots (LMR): Combine chassis with fork mechanisms for direct pallet handling in low-floor environments

These solutions cater to various industries, including electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. Hikrobot’s innovations are driving efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in manufacturing.

RCS 2000: Hikrobot’s RCS 2000 is a Robotic Control System that plays a crucial role in their software platform architecture, working alongside the iWMS 1000 (Intelligent Warehouse Management System). The RCS 2000 is designed to build map models and dispatch various robots, enabling efficient warehouse management and logistics processes.

Key Features:

Task Scheduling: Optimal task allocation, multi-robot path planning, and traffic management

Robot Dispatching: Controls various types of robots, allowing them to share the same route

Operation and Maintenance Management: Seamless integration with WMS, MES, ERP, and other systems

AI-based Dispatching: Analyzes and predicts task generation, scheduling idle robots to improve logistics efficiency

Compatibility: Supports docking with automatic doors, PLCs, elevators, and other external equipment

The RCS 2000 is part of Hikrobot’s comprehensive solution for smart logistics and manufacturing, aiming to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Solution Advantages

Hikrobot’s solutions offer following advantages:

Reduces manual transferring and increases automation

Increases flexibility, allows adjusting operations according to needs

Intelligent planning and scheduling to maximize robots’ performance

Supports industry-specific quality management, inbound/outbound strategy, etc.

Application Scenario: Project in a Compressor Manufacturer

This company produces world-class air-conditioning compressors with an annual production capacity of 15 million units. Not only is the factory large and complex, but also SKUs are varied and heavy. Furthermore, cross-floor transferring is needed.

Background

This company produces world-class air-conditioning compressors with an annual production capacity of 15 million units. Not only is the factory large and complex, but also SKUs are varied and heavy. Furthermore, cross-floor transferring is needed.

Solution

To automate production and logistics, and improve operation efficiency and quality, this company introduced around 140 mobile robots (including LMR and CMR) in two batches. Through integration with our RCS and iWMS, these robots support intelligent product component and inventory information management, as well as unmanned transportation across floors.

Customer Benefit

Improved work efficiency

7000+ carrying tasks per day

Partitioned materials storage

Materials are stored according to its specific requirements

Reduced labour intensity

Eliminates over 300km of manual transferring distance per day

Digitalized inventory and logistical information management

Rapid and easy to query and manage statistics

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikrobot

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