Hikrobot Parcel Tracking Solution Along with Security Solutions Get Good Response at PharmaTech Expo 2023

- Advertisement - -

Hikrobot participated in the 15th edition of PharmaTech Expo 2023 & LabTech Expo 2023, dedicated to pharmaceutical innovation, technology and knowledge, was inaugurated at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. Hikrobot displayed the demonstration of its parcel tracking solution as a special attraction for the visitors. It has got the overwhelming response from Pharma Sector to the wide range of security solutions.

Dr. HG Koshia, Commissioner of the state Food & Drugs Control Administration (FDCA), Dr. Ravi Kant Sharma, Deputy Drugs Controller (India) in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Sunanda Rajendran, Secretary General of Indo-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Dr. Viranchi Shah, National President of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The PharmaTech Expo is a premier exhibition platform for the Pharma Industry, we showcased our best-in-class security and automation solutions for the key stakeholders of the pharma sector. Apart from Parcel Tracking solution by Hikrobot, we also displayed Explosion Proof Camera, Tripod Turnstile, Facial Recognition Terminal, DeepinMind NVR, Commercial Display, Industrial Thermography Camera, PPE Violation Detection Camera and Speed Violation Detection Camera at PharmaTech Expo.

Ramesh Shah, Chairman of PharmaTechnologyindex.com said, “Over the past decade and a half, PharmaTech Expo has emerged as the most prominent event in India promoting innovation and collaboration within the pharmaceutical industry. The event has grown in scale over the years and the very best in the pharmaceutical industry are taking part in the Expo this year.”

PharmaTech Expo 2023 & LabTech Expo 2023 is a premier event platform that brings together the key players from the pharmaceutical industry, showcasing the latest advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, processing technology, pharmaceutical systems, and services.

Organised by PharmaTechnologyIndex.com in collaboration with the Drug Marketing & Manufacturing Association (DMMA), the three-day expo concluded successfully. PharmaTech Expo 2023 & LabTech Expo 2023 has grown in size and stature. This year the expo had 50% higher exhibition space than the previous year. The expo had over 400 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of machinery and equipment for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The three-day exhibition provided a platform for the industry players to discuss issues and opportunities in the pharmaceutical machinery and pharmaceutical product sectors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikrobot

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.