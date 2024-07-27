HIKROBOT Introduces Tugging AMR with latest Smart Cameras and Sensors at India Warehousing Show

- Advertisement -

HIKROBOT has recently participated in the India Warehousing Show (IWS) to display its wide range of machine vision and mobile robot solutions. India Warehousing Show, the India’s leading platform for warehousing, logistics, material handling, automation and supply chain sector was organised from July 11-13, 2024 at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. HIKROBOT Introduced F7-2000 Tugging AMR at India Warehousing Show along with newly launched Smart Cameras, sensors and accessories. The IWS event got the key players and leading brands for India’s Warehousing and Logistics Professionals.

The machine vision solutions that were put on display at the IWS by HIKROBOT, included both Static DWS and Dynamic DWS. HIKROBOT’s newly introduced F7-2000 Tugging AMR along with newly launched Smart Cameras, sensors and accessories were the key attractions.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India said, “India Warehousing Show is a perfect platform to showcase HIKROBOT’S machine vision and mobile robot solutions for the logistics and warehousing sector. The challenge for every logistics company is how to maximize performance of supply chain process like Inbound, Distribution, Sorting and Out-bound. The latest generation solutions like Autonomous Mobile Robots with domain specific customization and AI based Fleet Management software, dynamic and static DWS system, smart Parcel Tracking System and more have accelerated the real-time performance efficiency of logistics process.”

He further added, “HIKROBOT F-7 2000 TUGGING AMR is the latest addition in the HIKROBOT’S product portfolio in India. These robots are available in the natural navigation. These robots support automatic hooking and unhooking. These TUGGING AMR load capacity is 2000 KG. It can move with high precision movement with 5 mm accuracy.”

The event had an exciting line up of live product demos, innovative technologies on display, and several knowledge-sharing and insightful networking sessions. The India Warehousing Show had the exhibitors from warehousing, logistics, automation, material handling and the supply chain sector. The show attracted visitors from across India. The Hikrobot booth displayed machine vision and mobile robot products. Focusing on IIoT, smart logistics and smart manufacturing, Hikrobot provides service to industry and logistics customers, and commit to continually promoting the intelligentization and leading the intelligent manufacturing process.

India Warehousing Show (IWS) concluded on a successful note with an overwhelming response from the visitors. The India Warehousing Show offered to all its participants an enriching business platform with a wider networking opportunity. The IWS show offered a unique opportunity to catch up with the latest trends and insights. The event turned out to be a convergence point for the entire Supply Chain, Logistics & Transportation industry.

