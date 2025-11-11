HIKROBOT India Launches Smart Code Readers with Liquid Lens for Indian Automation Market

- Advertisement -

HIKROBOT India has launched Smart Code Readers series including ID2000 ID3000, ID5000 and ID6000 Series variants with liquid lens for the India’s fast growing automation market. In the realm of machine vision, Hikrobot India has introduced the wide range of smart code reader for demanding machine vision environments. The SC3000XM uses triple optics and deep learning for high-speed OCR and accurate code reading. The ID5000X also employs deep learning but features a liquid lens for dynamic focus, making it ideal for code reading in production lines where object distance frequently varies.

ID2000 Series Smart Code Reader: As a compact industrial barcode reader, ID2000 series can be embedded in automated machine equipment and other automated assembly line proximity barcode reading applications. Support common 1D, 2D and DPM codes, the patented lighting design provides high-quality image lighting.

ID3000 Series Smart Code Reader: Based on the embedded deep-learning platform, ID3000 adopt compact & modular design. With easy debugging (mechanical focusing), automatic polarization function and controllable light source branching, ID3000 can be widely used in various code reading scenarios. Its specifications include 6mm, 1.3MP (1280 × 1024), 60 fps, 84 codes/sec, White, Fast Ethernet. The ID3000 series integrates a deep-learning system chip (Soc), which has powerful computing power and lower energy consumption ratio. ID3000 series has a high-speed recognition efficiency and stable recognition for label paper and DPM barcodes. The ID3000 series has a rich selection of light source, lens and other modules, which is easy to switch, can ensure the best image lighting effect and adapt to the requirements of different working distances and fields of view in complex working conditions.

Adopts built-in deep learning algorithm to read codes with good robustness.

Adopts CMOS global shutter sensor to provide high quality images.

Adopts multiple IO interfaces for input and output signals.

Adopts 14 LED lamps to provide light source.

Supports polarized and non-polarized modes.

Adopts 2 LED aiming lamps for easy installation and code aiming.

Indicators on device display device status and code reading results.

ID5000 Series Smart Code Reader: Based on multi-core deep learning processor, the full-featured code reader brings powerful code reading performance. Equipped with mechanical focus lens and various components, ID5000 can reach up to 20M pixels, suitable for various code reading applications.

ID6000 Series Logistics Code Reader: Image-based high-resolution barcode reader ID6000 is specialized for the logistics industry. ID6000 has especially developed in algorithm development to cope with various complex logistics code reading application scenarios.

Application scenarios: Smart code readers with liquid lens technology have various application scenarios, including:

Logistics and Supply Chain: Reading codes on moving packages, parcels, or pallets, even with varying distances or angles.

Manufacturing: Scanning codes on products or components with high speed and accuracy, adapting to different production line speeds.

Retail: Reading codes on products with varying packaging, sizes, or orientations, enhancing checkout efficiency.

Pharmaceuticals: Tracking and authenticating medicines with codes, ensuring compliance and safety.

Key benefits of smart code readers with liquid lens include:

Flexible Focus: Adapting to varying distances, sizes, or angles, enhancing reading accuracy.

High Speed: Scanning codes quickly, even on moving objects or production lines.

Robust Performance: Handling challenging environments, such as varying lighting or dirty codes.

Hikrobot’s smart code readers with liquid lens technology provide robust solutions for industries requiring high accuracy and speed.

