Hikrobot India Introduces Hikpad AMR along with Three New Innovative Machine Vision Products at Automation Expo

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Hikrobot India participated in the Automation Expo to introduce its latest range of Mobile Robots and Machine Vision Products. The Automation Expo was organised from 22nd to 25th July, 2026, at BEC, Mumbai. Hikrobot India’s display- and demonstration-oriented booth was the epicentre of attraction at Automation Expo. Hikrobot India introduced Hikpad AMR in the robotics segment; the Machine Vision segment had CI Series Infrared LWIR cameras, CT Series Industrial Area Scan Cameras and MV-ID800 Series Compact Industrial Barcode Readers at the Automation Expo.

In the Mobile Robot segment, Hikrobot showcased its Autonomous Mobile Robot and Forklift Mobile Robot variants with key success stories. The Hikrobot India booth displayed the latest machine vision products, including Longwave and Shortwave infrared Cameras, Area Scan Cameras, Smart Cameras, Smart Code Readers, and Handheld Readers, along with other key vision components. The Hikrobot booth showcased Machine Vision’s innovative product line-up, including SC2000X/SC3000X SMART CAMERA, Line Scan Camera, 3D Laser Profile Sensor: MV-DP Series, Smart Code Readers ( ID813 + ID2023XM), HDMI Microscope System, CT SERIES 3rd generation Industrial camera with liquid lens & up to IP67, Static DWS System: MV-DB500 Series, Machine Vision Products and Accessories.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Private Limited.

Commenting on the Automation Expo experience, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India, said, “Hikrobot’s latest products and solutions are demonstrating how AI and robotics are redefining factory operations. We introduced HIKPAD Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) for the first time in India, which is highly useful for smart logistics. In the CI Series. We had launched infrared LWIR cameras, which are well-suited for precise temperature measurement and thermal-based defect detection. We also displayed the CT Series Industrial Area Scan Cameras with Liquid Lens for flexible machine vision. The MV-ID800 Series Compact Industrial Barcode Readers are part of our latest portfolio; they are built to drive higher efficiency, accuracy, and safety in Indian manufacturing. We are committed to enabling world-class automation technologies tailored for our industries.”

He further added, “The Industrial Automation innovations are shaping the future of smart manufacturing and other smart application scenarios. These solutions will help Indian factories become more productive, safer, and data-driven. The theme of Industry 4.0 is all about intelligence on the shop floor. Hirobot is here to offer Indian industry to build smarter, safer, and more efficient factories with innovative robotics and machine vision solutions.”

The event had an exciting line up of live product demos, innovative technologies on display, and several knowledge-sharing and insightful networking sessions. The Hikrobot’s booth at Automation Expo got an overwhelming response from visitors. The event offered a unique opportunity to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and insights. The event turned out to be a convergence point for the entire ecosystem of Automation industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikrobot

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