Hikrobot India displays latest Machine Vision and Mobile Robot solutions at India Warehousing Show

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hikrobot India recently participated in the India Warehousing Show (IWS) to showcase its comprehensive range of Machine Vision and Mobile Robot solutions. The India Warehousing Show, India’s leading platform for the warehousing, logistics, material handling, automation, and supply chain sectors, was organised from June 26-28, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. Hikrobot India’s booth showcased Machine Vision’s innovative product, the Smart Camera – SC1000, loaded with six essential tools, including Pattern Match, Colour Detection, H-Counts, Logic Tools, Measurement Tools, and basic OCR Support. The key highlights of Mobile Robots Zone were the QF series AMR (ideal for pallet handling) and the Tugger AMR (auto–tugging trolleys for internal logistics).

The IWS event got the key players and leading brands for India’s Warehousing and Logistics professionals. The newly introduced SC1000 series vision sensor include the richness of vision detection systems and the simplicity of sensors. They are equipped with high-precision and efficient vision algorithms and AI modules embedded inside, efficiently solving various types of presence, absence, classification, and detection applications.

Hikrobot India introduced 3D Laser Profile Sensor at the IWS. Based on laser triangulation measurement, a 3D laser profile sensor can output high-frame point clouds, depth images and intensity images at micrometre level in real-time. It is widely applicable to non-contact high-precision online 3D measurement scenes in consumer electronics, lithium battery, and PCB industries. Hikrobot introduced 3D Cameras, Area scan Cameras, Smart Cameras, Smart Code readers and Handheld readers, along with other key vision components.

The Machine Vision solutions put on display at the IWS by Hikrobot India included both Static DWS and Dynamic DWS. HIKROBOT’s newly introduced QF Series AMR and Tugger AMR, along with newly launched Smart Cameras, sensors and accessories, were the key attractions.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the IWS experience, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India said, “India Warehousing Show is one of the leading platform to showcase Machine Vision and Mobile Robot solutions for the logistics and warehousing sector. The challenge for every logistics company is how to maximise the performance of supply chain processes, such as inbound, Distribution, Sorting, and Outbound. The latest generation solutions like Autonomous Mobile Robots with domain specific customisation and AI based Fleet Management software, dynamic and static DWS system, smart Parcel Tracking System and more have accelerated the real-time performance efficiency of logistics process.”

The event had an exciting line up of live product demos, innovative technologies on display, and several knowledge-sharing and insightful networking sessions. The India Warehousing Show featured exhibitors from the warehousing, logistics, automation, material handling, and supply chain sectors. The show attracted visitors from across India. The Hikrobot booth displayed machine vision and mobile robot products. Focusing on IIoT, smart logistics, and smart manufacturing, Hikrobot provides services to industry and logistics customers, committing to continually promoting intelligentization and leading the intelligent manufacturing process.

The India Warehousing Show (IWS) concluded on a successful note, with an overwhelming response from visitors. The India Warehousing Show provided all its participants with an enriching business platform and a wide range of networking opportunities. The IWS show offered a unique opportunity to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and insights. The event turned out to be a convergence point for the entire Supply Chain, logistics, and transportation industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikrobot

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 119