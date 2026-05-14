Hikrbot’s Machine Vision Solutions Resolve Multiple Challenges in Logistics Sector

The emergence of machine vision effectively solves the problems of means of a single, high error rate of code reading, large fluctuation of bubble counting efficiency and rising labor cost in traditional logistics industry. A series of visual solutions, such as automatic capture, code reading, volume measurement and document tracking, are becoming indispensable intelligent means in the logistics sector.
Visual Tracking Management
Comprehensively supervise the key production nodes, trace back the visual problem scene accurately, and improve the efficiency of customer complaint processing. However, a large number of goods and packages are often damaged, which will affect the normal operation of enterprises. Although enterprises increase the number of regular inspection and other means to improve the quality of production. However, when the problem really occurs, it is often difficult to quickly lock in the production defects, which requires a lot of manpower, material resources and time cost to systematically investigate the causes of the occurrence, which cannot become the routine means of enterprise daily management of production and operation.
Automatic Sensing of Cargo Information
Relying on the AI cloud technology framework, the package is automatically weighed, volume measured, barcode recognized, and the data is fused and transmitted to the system server.
HikRobot perceives the logistics product data, and then feeds the data back to the business system through the open API interface. For example, DWS system perceives the cargo information such as barcode data, weight and volume data, and then transmits it to the logistics business system, and communicates with the whole sorting system behind to realize data collection and subsequent goods sorting.
Logistics Perception
HikRobot is based on AI for technology empowerment, and uses deep learning and multi-dimensional sensing technology to realize barcode reading, OCR identification and volume measurement of packages. The code reading technology based on deep learning can be competent for all kinds of complex situations, such as super large depth of field, wrinkle, dirt, reflection and other abnormal conditions. At the same time, because our camera adopts AI chip platform, it can realize the functions of code reading, surface single picking, OCR recognition and single image enhancement in one equipment manufacturer, which is also the biggest advantage of our products compared with competitive products at home and abroad.
Single Piece Separation System
The traditional DWS system needs manual unloading in turn, which is inefficient. Manual unloading cannot strictly control the package spacing, and cannot ensure the maximum operation efficiency of DWS. The single separator + DWS method cannot improve the sorting efficiency. The results show that the output efficiency of the single separator does not match with the sorting efficiency of DWS, and cannot be linked, so the price is expensive and the actual effect is not good. Based on the development needs of the current logistics industry, HikRobot launched a single piece separation system.
In logistics, they combine industrial cameras, smart code readers, 3D vision, and AI to automate inspection, sorting, and tracking. Here’s how Hikrobot’s Machine Vision Solutions resolve the sector’s biggest pain points:
- High Error Rates in Manual Sorting & Data Entry
Hikrobot Solution: Fixed Industrial Code Readers + AI OCR
Products: ID2000/ID3000/ID5000 Series Smart Code Readers, MV-ID Series
Solution:
99.99% Read Rate: Reads 1D/2D barcodes, DPM, QR, even damaged/wrinkled labels on parcels at 3m/s conveyor speed
Multi-Code in One Shot: Captures 20+ barcodes per frame — sorts mixed parcels without stops
OCR for Text: Reads handwritten/printed waybill numbers, addresses, no barcode needed
Result: Mis-sorts drop from 1-2% to <0.01%. Cuts penalty costs + customer complaints
- Inaccurate Dimensioning & Weight = Revenue Leakage
Hikrobot Solution: 3D Laser Vision + DWS Systems
Products: MV-DL2000 3D Dimensioning Camera + Weighing + Barcode = DWS
Solution:
0.5s Per Parcel: 3D structured light scans LxWxH instantly, even irregular shapes/polybags
Auto Freight Calculations: Integrates with WMS/TMS. No manual tape measure = no undercharging
Void Fill Optimization: Data helps auto-select right carton size, saves 15-20% packaging cost
Result: Recovers 3-5% revenue lost to manual dimensioning errors
- Damaged Goods & Returns Due to Poor Quality Check
Hikrobot Solution: AI Visual Inspection
Products: MV-SC Series Smart Cameras + Deep Learning Algorithms
Solution:
Surface Defect Detection: Spots torn boxes, crushed corners, wet packaging at 120m/min
Label Verification: Checks if right shipping label on right box, prevents wrong dispatch
Empty Parcel Detection: 3D vision flags under-filled/empty cartons before shipping
Result: Reduces return rate by 40%+ and protects brand reputation
- Slow Throughput in Peak Season
Hikrobot Solution: High-Speed Vision + AMRs Integration
Products: Line Scan Cameras MV-CL Series + Mobile Robots
Solution:
6-Sided Scan Tunnel: Scans parcel on all sides at 3-5m/s. No need to orient barcode up
Vision-Guided Robots: AMRs use 2D/3D cameras to pick, sort, palletize without human intervention
Dynamic Sortation: AI camera decides chute/bin in <100ms based on size/destination/weight
Result: Throughput jumps from 5K to 20K+ parcels/hour per line
- Labour Shortage and Safety in Warehouses
Hikrobot Solution: Vision-Guided Automation
Products: 3D Vision-Guided Bin Picking + Depalletizing Systems
Solution:
Random Box Picking: 3D camera + robot picks mixed SKUs from pallets/bins, 99.5% success
Forklift-Free Zones: AMRs with vision navigation move pallets safely, no human in aisle
Ergonomics: No manual lifting/sorting. Cuts workplace injuries
Result: 60-70% less dependency on manual labour for repetitive tasks
- No Real-Time Traceability
Hikrobot Solution: End-to-End Vision Data Chain
Solution:
Image Archiving: Every parcel image + barcode + dimension stored. Dispute? Pull photo in 2 sec
Process Analytics: Heat maps of choke points, read-rate by lane, defect trends on HikCentral
WMS/ERP Integration: Vision data auto-updates inventory, ASN, POD in real time
Result: 100% traceability + SLA compliance proof for 3PL clients
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikrbot
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