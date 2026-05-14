Hikrbot’s Machine Vision Solutions Resolve Multiple Challenges in Logistics Sector

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The emergence of machine vision effectively solves the problems of means of a single, high error rate of code reading, large fluctuation of bubble counting efficiency and rising labor cost in traditional logistics industry. A series of visual solutions, such as automatic capture, code reading, volume measurement and document tracking, are becoming indispensable intelligent means in the logistics sector.

Visual Tracking Management

Comprehensively supervise the key production nodes, trace back the visual problem scene accurately, and improve the efficiency of customer complaint processing. However, a large number of goods and packages are often damaged, which will affect the normal operation of enterprises. Although enterprises increase the number of regular inspection and other means to improve the quality of production. However, when the problem really occurs, it is often difficult to quickly lock in the production defects, which requires a lot of manpower, material resources and time cost to systematically investigate the causes of the occurrence, which cannot become the routine means of enterprise daily management of production and operation.

Automatic Sensing of Cargo Information

Relying on the AI cloud technology framework, the package is automatically weighed, volume measured, barcode recognized, and the data is fused and transmitted to the system server.

HikRobot perceives the logistics product data, and then feeds the data back to the business system through the open API interface. For example, DWS system perceives the cargo information such as barcode data, weight and volume data, and then transmits it to the logistics business system, and communicates with the whole sorting system behind to realize data collection and subsequent goods sorting.

Logistics Perception

HikRobot is based on AI for technology empowerment, and uses deep learning and multi-dimensional sensing technology to realize barcode reading, OCR identification and volume measurement of packages. The code reading technology based on deep learning can be competent for all kinds of complex situations, such as super large depth of field, wrinkle, dirt, reflection and other abnormal conditions. At the same time, because our camera adopts AI chip platform, it can realize the functions of code reading, surface single picking, OCR recognition and single image enhancement in one equipment manufacturer, which is also the biggest advantage of our products compared with competitive products at home and abroad.

Single Piece Separation System

The traditional DWS system needs manual unloading in turn, which is inefficient. Manual unloading cannot strictly control the package spacing, and cannot ensure the maximum operation efficiency of DWS. The single separator + DWS method cannot improve the sorting efficiency. The results show that the output efficiency of the single separator does not match with the sorting efficiency of DWS, and cannot be linked, so the price is expensive and the actual effect is not good. Based on the development needs of the current logistics industry, HikRobot launched a single piece separation system.

In logistics, they combine industrial cameras, smart code readers, 3D vision, and AI to automate inspection, sorting, and tracking. Here’s how Hikrobot’s Machine Vision Solutions resolve the sector’s biggest pain points:

High Error Rates in Manual Sorting & Data Entry

Hikrobot Solution: Fixed Industrial Code Readers + AI OCR

Products: ID2000/ID3000/ID5000 Series Smart Code Readers, MV-ID Series

Solution:

99.99% Read Rate: Reads 1D/2D barcodes, DPM, QR, even damaged/wrinkled labels on parcels at 3m/s conveyor speed

Multi-Code in One Shot: Captures 20+ barcodes per frame — sorts mixed parcels without stops

OCR for Text: Reads handwritten/printed waybill numbers, addresses, no barcode needed

Result: Mis-sorts drop from 1-2% to <0.01%. Cuts penalty costs + customer complaints

Inaccurate Dimensioning & Weight = Revenue Leakage

Hikrobot Solution: 3D Laser Vision + DWS Systems

Products: MV-DL2000 3D Dimensioning Camera + Weighing + Barcode = DWS

Solution:

0.5s Per Parcel: 3D structured light scans LxWxH instantly, even irregular shapes/polybags

Auto Freight Calculations: Integrates with WMS/TMS. No manual tape measure = no undercharging

Void Fill Optimization: Data helps auto-select right carton size, saves 15-20% packaging cost

Result: Recovers 3-5% revenue lost to manual dimensioning errors

Damaged Goods & Returns Due to Poor Quality Check

Hikrobot Solution: AI Visual Inspection

Products: MV-SC Series Smart Cameras + Deep Learning Algorithms

Solution:

Surface Defect Detection: Spots torn boxes, crushed corners, wet packaging at 120m/min

Label Verification: Checks if right shipping label on right box, prevents wrong dispatch

Empty Parcel Detection: 3D vision flags under-filled/empty cartons before shipping

Result: Reduces return rate by 40%+ and protects brand reputation

Slow Throughput in Peak Season

Hikrobot Solution: High-Speed Vision + AMRs Integration

Products: Line Scan Cameras MV-CL Series + Mobile Robots

Solution:

6-Sided Scan Tunnel: Scans parcel on all sides at 3-5m/s. No need to orient barcode up

Vision-Guided Robots: AMRs use 2D/3D cameras to pick, sort, palletize without human intervention

Dynamic Sortation: AI camera decides chute/bin in <100ms based on size/destination/weight

Result: Throughput jumps from 5K to 20K+ parcels/hour per line

Labour Shortage and Safety in Warehouses

Hikrobot Solution: Vision-Guided Automation

Products: 3D Vision-Guided Bin Picking + Depalletizing Systems

Solution:

Random Box Picking: 3D camera + robot picks mixed SKUs from pallets/bins, 99.5% success

Forklift-Free Zones: AMRs with vision navigation move pallets safely, no human in aisle

Ergonomics: No manual lifting/sorting. Cuts workplace injuries

Result: 60-70% less dependency on manual labour for repetitive tasks

No Real-Time Traceability

Hikrobot Solution: End-to-End Vision Data Chain

Solution:

Image Archiving: Every parcel image + barcode + dimension stored. Dispute? Pull photo in 2 sec

Process Analytics: Heat maps of choke points, read-rate by lane, defect trends on HikCentral

WMS/ERP Integration: Vision data auto-updates inventory, ASN, POD in real time

Result: 100% traceability + SLA compliance proof for 3PL clients

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikrbot

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