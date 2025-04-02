Hik-Connect 6 software update – Seamless door station management and enhanced Team Mode benefits – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

Hikvision‘s powerful security management software, Hik-Connect 6, has been updated. This latest update delivers seamless cloud management of indoor stations, and significant enhancements to the transition from iVMS-4200 to Hik-Connect Team Mode. Together, these updates make security management more efficient, intuitive, and comprehensive than ever before.

Seamless door station management

Hik-Connect 6 introduces a suite of features, which significantly simplify the management of door stations installed at entrances and indoor stations used inside rooms, ensuring you’re always in control. These include:

5-step setup

The cloud management of the indoor and door stations can now be achieved in just 5 simple steps, making setup quick and hassle-free.

Simultaneous direct calls

When a visitor calls a single room number on the door station, it can now simultaneously call both the app and the indoor station. When either of these is answered, the other call is automatically disconnected. It’s a simple solution which boosts efficient communication.

Remote maintenance and health monitoring

System installers and residential block management can now proactively manage their security systems thanks to the new remote maintenance and health monitoring capabilities. Quick alerts coupled with detailed logs ensures that devices run smoothly and without downtime.

Enhanced Hik-Connect Team Mode for iVMS-4200 users

If you are transitioning from iVMS-4200 to Hik-Connect Team Mode, this update brings many new benefits to elevate your security management experience.

Unlimited continuous preview

if you have purchased a video license, the new software enables you to enjoy unlimited continuous previews.

Cloud-based architecture

The new cloud-based architecture is unaffected by the limitations of your computer’s hardware which can greatly improve the performance and experience of the system for some users.

Initial free trial

The updated version includes an initial free trial to enable new users to explore the full range of features—giving you the flexibility to test the solution before committing.

Sub-accounts and channel-specific permissions

Hik-Connect 6 provides greater control and flexibility for security management than ever before. With the introduction of Manage Sub-Accounts and Set Channel-Specific Permissions, the new version provides greater control and flexibility in your security management.

Multi-site management

Multiple sites can now be more easily managed through the portal and app, ensuring comprehensive security of all your locations.

