Hik-Connect 6 software update – more efficient audio broadcast features – Hikvision

Whether you’re on-site or remote, clear communication is key to effective security and business management. The latest Hik-Connect 6 update brings you powerful, easy-to-use audio broadcast features that help you reach the right people at the right time, while saving on deployment and maintenance costs.

Broadcast in real time

If you need to get a message out fast—such as guiding visitors away from a hazard or deterring potential trespassers—you can instantly broadcast live audio from your app or browser. Coverage is broad, supporting up to 16 speakers, so your message will be heard everywhere it matters.

Schedule broadcasts

Want to set the right mood in a store, or deliver reminders throughout the day? Hik-Connect 6 enables you to simply upload your audio files (MP3, WAV, or AAC) for unified management and secure storage in the cloud. You can schedule broadcasts in batches, customize frequency, timing, volume, and configure audio loop count. You can also prioritize urgent messages. It’s perfect for places such as supermarkets or shopping malls.

Automatically link broadcasts to multiple devices

Security isn’t just about cameras. Now, Hik-Connect 6 links audio broadcasts to events from security cameras, access control infrastructure or alarm systems. If there’s an emergency, the system can automatically trigger audio warnings or evacuation messages—using either pre-recorded audio or text-to-speech in five languages.

Centralize management

Managing a large site or multiple locations? With Hik-Connect 6 you can monitor speaker health remotely, troubleshoot issues before they become problems, and upgrade your system—all without being on-site. You are able to assign broadcast permissions to site-specific administrators, such as branch managers, enabling enterprise-level employee access control. What’s more, you can also share network speakers with an unlimited number of users, making it ideal for enterprise-level communication.

With these powerful tools, Hik-Connect 6 transforms the way you communicate—keeping your team, your property, and your customers safer and better informed.

