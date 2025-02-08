Hik-Connect 6 Software Update: Intelligent Search and Onboard Security Management – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

The latest enhancements extend the reach of ‘Team Mode’ – which already provides security management across multiple physical locations – to buses, taxis, trucks, and other vehicles. Other improvements include the addition of Motion Detection 2.0, which brings deep learning intelligence to the system, better alarm video backup, and more.

Here’s a brief overview of some key enhancements:

• Motion Detection 2.0 delivers intelligent person and vehicle search

In response to requests from the user community, Hik-Connect Team Mode now connects directly with Hikvision cameras equipped with the Motion Detection 2.0 to enable this feature. It combines the widely applied motion detection function with deep-learning algorithms that differentiate people and vehicles from other moving objects. With Team Mode, you can rapidly search through multi-channel recordings to locate the events that matter. This functionality is also available to users of Q/K Series NVRs (with firmware version 4.74.000 or later) with stream encryption activated.

• Integration with Hikvision’s mobile onboard security system

By connecting to Hikvision’s mobile onboard security system, Hik-Connect Team Mode can now be used to provide remote security management of buses, taxis, trucks, and other types of vehicles. The interior of vehicles, as well as their surroundings and precise location, can now be remotely monitored in real-time. You can view vehicle status updates, manage driver permissions, link vehicles to drivers, create driver groups, and more. You can also generate and export reports from Hik-Connect 6 for further analysis and decision-making.

• Simplified self-service license activation

With this update, activating licenses in Hik-Connect Team Mode is now a more straightforward, self-managed process, eliminating the need for installer assistance and delivering a much better user experience.

• Cloud-based backup and sharing of alarm videos

You can now access and share your alarm event videos effortlessly via a web portal, using URLs. Recipients can view these videos without needing to log into a Hik-Connect account. And the best part? This service is now provided free of charge.

Find out more

These are just some of the new, exciting, feature updates to Hik-Connect 6. Other improvements include enhanced alarm detection, more sophisticated ways to monitor and manage time and attendance, and better access control.

