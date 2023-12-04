HFCL wins order worth ~₹67 Crores from a leading Indian telecom service provider to supply optical fiber cable

- Advertisement - -

HFCL Limited has announced its new order win worth ~₹67 Crores for supply of Optical Fiber Cables, from a leading domestic telecom service provider in India. The timeline to execute this order is by April, 2024 wherein HFCL will be supplying multiple types of Optical Fiber Cables as per customer specifications during this time period.

Optical Fiber Cables (OFCs) have emerged as an essential infrastructure for modern day connectivity. There is growing demand for OFCs as India is on a significant digitization drive with its national priorities like fiberisation under BharatNet programme, and rollout of 4G, 5G networks by telecom operators. The recent Cabinet approval for an additional ₹1.39 lakh Crores for the ambitious BharatNet project to provide rural broadband connectivity will further boost the demand for Optical Fiber Cables in the country.

HFCL is witnessing strong market demand for Optical Fiber Cable from both domestic and global markets. The company has recently announced expanding its optic fiber capacity from existing 12 mn fkm to 33 mn fkm, and high-quality optical fiber cable capacity from 25 mn fkm to 35 mn fkm by March 2025. As a leading manufacturer of optical fiber (OF) and optical fiber cables (OFC) in India (with more than 50% market share in India for OFC in FY23), HFCL aims to cater to evolving customer needs in the Indian and global markets on the back of its indigenous innovation and R&D capabilities. In line with HFCL’s commitment to emerge as a significant contributor and a partner of choice in the government’s nationwide infrastructure upgrade along with leading enterprises, and telcos, the company is constantly designing and developing new higher fibre count cables. HFCL had recently also launched its innovative 1728-high fibre count IBR cable during IMC 2023 to accelerate 5G network infrastructure installation, expansion of FTTH capabilities and meet the rising demand from data centres. The company has also expanded across global markets like UK, US, France, Germany and Australia.

