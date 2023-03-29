HFCL Wins Order Worth ₹283 Crores from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

- Advertisement - -

HFCL Limited, India’s leading technology enterprise offering communication network solutions for Telcos, Railways, and Defence sectors announced its new order win worth₹282.61 crores from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited. The company will be setting up telecommunication systems for the Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I within ninety weeks from the date of the contract. As part of the project, HFCL will be involved in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I.

India has the fifth-largest metro system in the world and is soon expected to have the third-largest network surpassing advanced economies like Japan and South Korea. HFCL is well-positioned to expand its railway capacities in India with its proven track record of deploying communication networks for Mauritius Metro and the recently inaugurated ongoing project of Dhaka Metro in global markets. As part of the on-going projects, the company has recently won Kanpur-Agra metro rail projects to integrate communication networks and is currently implementing telecom networks for seven greenfield dedicated freight corridor projects for Indian Railways. HFCL is further integrating communication networks for metros & mainline railways and implementing video management systems at ~600 railway stations. HFCL is also among one of the players to receive a mandate from Indian Railways for 5G trial between Palwal-Mathura sector of (82 km) Indian Railways. HFCL aims to leverage its capabilities of next-gen telecom products and solutions to create modern communication systems for railways and play a significant part in digitizing India.

